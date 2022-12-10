Cole Hamels Is Not Ready to Hang It Up Yet

Cole Hamels has not pitched in an MLB game since 2020. He has not been on a roster since 2021. But the former World Series MVP is not ready to retire quite yet.

Hamels, 38, told the Associated Press that he had three surgeries over the past year- one on each of his left shoulder, left foot, and right knee. Hamels said that the surgeries repaired a pinched nerve in his foot and a torn meniscus.

Cole Hamels, still only 38, would like to pitch in 2023, his longtime agent John Boggs said. Hasn’t pitched since 2020. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 7, 2022

“So just understanding what was kind of wrong, getting it fixed and then actually being able to rehab it, just kind of addressing the right areas and not trying to overcompensate, I think it has kind of helped,” Hamels told the Associated Press on Friday.

Cole Hamels last played in an MLB game in 2020 as a member of the Atlanta Braves. In a September 16 start against Baltimore, Hamels pitched 3.1 innings and gave up three earned runs on three hits. He struck out two Orioles while walking one. It is both Hamels’ only start in 2020 and his last appearance in the MLB.

In 2021, he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers midseason but did not pitch for the club. Instead, he was placed on the 60-Day injured list after feeling pain in his shoulder. Before signing, he held a showcase for multiple teams to show his health.

Cole Hamels has spent 15 years in the league split with Philadelphia, Texas, Chicago, and Atlanta. He was an integral part of the Phillies’ World Series-winning team in 2008, winning both the NLCS and World Series MVP awards. Overall, he is 163-122 with a 3.43 ERA along with a 123 ERA+ and 58 WAR.

At the moment, it is unknown if there is any interest from teams in Hamels.