College Player Brady Ware Throws Perfect Game, Hits for the Cycle, Earns Shohei Ohtani Comparisons

Bob Harvey
Here’s something that even Shohei Ohtani hasn’t done. Throwing a perfect game and hitting for the cycle—in the same game! Meet Brady Ware.

What do you do for an encore after that when your name is being mentioned in the same breath as Ohtani?

How do you follow up a performance that has never been done in college or the pros for as long as stats have been recorded?

Those were questions U-Indy two-way player Brady Ware had to answer one day after hitting for the cycle and throwing an 11-strikeout no-hitter against Drury University Friday during the second game of a doubleheader.

California Kid, California Dreaming

All of the amazing feats Ware completed against Drury are special enough to qualify as career highlights. Ware, a graduate transfer from NAIA University of St. Katherine in San Marcos, Calif., packed these rare accomplishments into a seven-inning game.

He’s the first U-Indy player to throw a no-hitter since Jordan Tackett in 2015. He’s the first Greyhound to hit for the cycle since Jake Hartley in 2013.

Watch: UIndy Player Becomes College Baseball's Shohei Ohtani With Feat Likely Never Seen Before

Ware filled up the scorebook

The lefty completed the cycle in reverse order. He homered to right field and tripled into right center past a diving outfielder during an eight-run second inning. He doubled down the left-field line in the third inning and completed the cycle with a single in the fifth. Ware finished 4-for-4 with five RBI and two runs scored. He raised his average from .288 to .329. His pitching was the real surprise though.

Ware hadn’t thrown more than three innings during an appearance all season. He entered Friday’s start allowing five hits and four earned runs over his last 3⅓ innings.

He gets his 15 minutes of fame

Ware’s efforts were recognized by ESPN and MLB.com. But the native of Poway, California said the coolest person he’s heard from so far is former Oakland A’s pitcher Dallas Braden. He became the 19th pitcher in MLB history to throw a perfect game when he blanked the Tampa Bay Devils Rays in 2010.

Wear was a game time decision for Saturday’s game. He apparently didn’t get too much sleep after a barrage of messages kept him up most of the night. But he served as the DH in the game and sadly didn’t have much of an “encore performance”. He went 0-3 with a walk and a HBP in a 6-3 loss to Drury.

Ohtani has a cooler “Home Run Hat”

All of the comparisons to Ohtani aside, the Angels two-way star has a better looking celebration lid:

The Angels also made history in Friday night’s 4-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. They became the first MLB team in 61 years to have a pair of former MVPs (Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout) each get an extra-base hit but have the rest of the team go hitless. Both homered including this bomb from Trout:

The last team: The New York Yankees (Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris) on May 6, 1962.

By the way, the ’62 Yankees went on to win the World Series. If the 2023 Angels enjoy the same fate, we’ve got another huge story.

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
