Dak Prescott and Tua Tagovailoa among NFL Quarterbacks Facing Make or Break Seasons

It’s shaping as a make or break season for several NFL quarterback’s like Tua Tagovailoa and Matt Stafford. They’re trying to bounce back from injury riddled seasons. Two other QB’s—Mac Jones and Zak Prescott, are looking to answer leadership questions.

Dak Prescott- Dallas Cowboys

Prescott has been the Dallas Cowboys’ starting quarterback for the last seven years, but the team hasn’t gotten better under his leadership.

Granted, Dallas has reached the playoffs in four of those seasons. But Prescott hasn’t been able to get the Cowboys past the NFC Divisional Round. He did record the second wild-card win of his career in January beating Tampa Bay. He threw for 522 yards and, four touchdown passes :

The Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb TD pass was an absolute strikepic.twitter.com/9j1dgM932c — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) October 31, 2022

He now has a 2-4 record in six postseason games. It’s the same record that predecessor Tony Romo—who was oft-criticized for his inability to win big games—had during his four career trips to the playoffs as the starter.

One poor season could be the difference between Prescott earning another extension or being phased out in the near future.

Mac Jones- New England Patriots

It wasn’t long ago the New England Patriots seemed to have their quarterback of the future. One year after the departure of Tom Brady, the Pats drafted Mac Jones at No. 15 overall in 2021 and awarded him the starting job as a rookie.

While he didn’t set the world on fire, Jones did well enough to guide the Pats back into the playoffs. It was as good of a rookie year as anyone in New England could have hoped for, which is why it was a shock to see the signal-caller regress so much as a sophomore.

Regression in his sophomore season

Jones finished 2022 having completed just 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,997 yards and 14 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. In fairness he was nursing an ankle injury that cost him three games. It was a huge step back from the 67.6 percent completion rate, 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions he tallied as a rookie starter.

Not only does he need to improve statistically, he needs to find a way out of Head Coach Bill Belichick’s doghouse.