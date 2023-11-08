Mets

David Peterson set to miss 6-7 months after undergoing hip surgery

Mike Phillips
David Peterson, New York Mets

We already knew that the New York Mets were going to need a lot of starting pitching this winter if they hoped to contend in 2024. The list of needs got a bit longer today when the team announced that LHP David Peterson, who finished the year in the starting rotation, underwent hip surgery that will sideline him for 6-7 months.

Peterson, who went 3-8 with a 5.03 ERA in 27 appearances (including 21 starts) last season, and the labrum in his left hip repaired in the procedure. The typical time frame provided by the team would likely sideline Peterson until June, taking an internal option to fill a rotation spot off the table early on.

This has to be a frustrating blow for Peterson, who appeared to get himself righted by the end of the season after a dreadful beginning that saw him get demoted to AAA Syracuse. Peterson looked like the lead internal candidate to be the team’s fifth starter if new President of Baseball Operations David Stearns opted to save a bit of money by allowing one rotation spot to be decided between a competition, but now Peterson’s 2024 season will be delayed to start.

Another option this could cause the Mets to consider is whether to move Peterson to the bullpen on a full-time basis. The Mets have toyed with that idea in the past, using Peterson as a reliever in both 2022 and 2023, and a bullpen role would presumably allow him to return to the big club faster. Stearns would need to add more starting options to his arsenal, however, so time will tell how the Peterson injury impacts the Mets’ winter plans.

Mets
Mike Phillips

