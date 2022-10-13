Deontay Wilder Wants Anthony Joshua Super-Fight In Africa

With Deontay Wilder returning to action this weekend after a year out of the ring, boxing fans are excited at the prospect of his return. Provided the ‘Bronze Bomber’ returns with a win, he had revealed that he would like to fight Britain’s Anthony Joshua in Africa in the future.

Wilder Wants AJ In Africa

One of the biggest punchers in heavyweight boxing history and one of the best heavyweights in the world right now, Deontay Wilder, returns to action this weekend. Wilder faces Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center on Saturday night, which has been a happy hunting ground for ‘The Bronze Bomber’ in the past.

Provided Wilder gets the job done on October 15th, a potential fight with Britain’s Anthony Joshua is still arguably the biggest fight in the heavyweight division. Wilder has insisted that he still wants the ‘AJ’ fight, and that Africa would be the perfect location for a fight of that magnitude.

In a recent interview with BBC Sport, Wilde revealed that the Joshua fight is still the biggest one out there and the one fight he wants:

“I would love to do that fight in Africa. It’s still the number one fight in the world for everyone. Everywhere I go, people always talk about me versus Joshua.”

There have been some incredible fights in Africa in the past, including the famous Muhammad Ali vs George Foreman ‘Rumble In The Jungle’ in Kinshasa in 1974.

“We both have roots from there [Africa]. I think it would be an amazing place to have it, to go back home. To go back to the motherland. A continent full of our people. I can just see that being an amazing fight, win, lose or draw. I think we’ll get the respect and love from all the people over there.”

There is still a lot of work to do with Team Wilder and Team Joshua, but it would be a incredible spectacle if they did get in the ring to face each other in Africa. Who knows what the future holds, but a Wilder vs Joshua fight is necessity for the heavyweight division and world boxing as a whole.