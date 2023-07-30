News

Derrick Lewis: A Free Agent, Francis Ngannou in Need of an Opponent

Garrett Kerman
Derrick Lewis, the heavyweight knockout artist, finds himself in an interesting position following his impressive performance at UFC 291.

Lewis’ Dominant Performance

At UFC 291, Lewis showcased his trademark power and knockout ability once again. In just 33 seconds, he landed a devastating flying knee that led to the stoppage of Rogerio de Lima. This victory not only earned Lewis a Performance of the Night bonus but also set a new record for the most knockouts in UFC history, with 14. Lewis’ power and finishing ability make him a dangerous opponent for anyone in the heavyweight division.

A Potential Matchup with Francis Ngannou?

One potential matchup that has been discussed is a clash between Lewis and the former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou. Ngannou is set to make his boxing debut against Tyson Fury in October. If Lewis doesn’t re-sign with the UFC after becoming a free agent, the next best possible scenario for Lewis would be for a matchup with Ngannou for his first MMA fight with his new promotion the Professional Fighters League.

Lewis’ Future in the UFC

As a free agent, Lewis has the opportunity to explore his options and negotiate his next contract. Given his popularity and exciting fighting style, it is likely that the UFC will make efforts to retain him. Lewis has expressed his desire to continue fighting for the UFC and believes in his power to compete at the highest level. Whether he remains with the UFC or explores other promotions, Lewis’ future in the sport is sure to be filled with exciting matchups and memorable knockouts.

Derrick Lewis, the heavyweight knockout artist, delivered another impressive performance at UFC 291. With his record-breaking knockout victory over Marcos Rogerio de Lima, Lewis has solidified his status as one of the most dangerous fighters in the division. As a free agent, Lewis now has the opportunity to negotiate his next fight and potentially secure a matchup with the likes of Francis Ngannou or other top contenders in the heavyweight division. Regardless of where he ends up, fans can expect more thrilling knockouts and exciting fights from the “Black Beast” in the future.

News
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
