Dominant Carolina Goes for 3-0 Lead in Stanley Cup Playoff Series against New Jersey

After winning and dominating the first two games of the series at home, the Carolina Hurricanes visit the New Jersey Devils Sunday for Game 3 of their second round NHL Playoff series.

The puck drops at 3:30 p.m. ET at the Prudential Center where the Devils are -130 moneyline favorites. The Hurricanes are +118 on the ML. The total is 5.5. The puckline numbers: New Jersey -1.5/+200 while Carolina is +1.5/-240.

The Canes are now listed at -375 to win the series. New Jersey, which was favored heading into the best-of-seven set, has dropped to +305.

Carolina Hurricanes (58-23-6-3, 2-0)

The Hurricanes, who won the Metropolitan Division, opened the series with a pair of dominating wins, 5-1 and 6-1.

In Game 2, Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored twice before Jordan Staal, Martin Necas, Jordan Martinook and Stefan Noesen tallied. Kotkaniemi broke the seal on the scoring:

Overall, nine players have scored for the Hurricanes, who are missing Andrei Svechnikov, Teuvo Teravainen and Max Pacioretty due to injuries.

Since taking over the starting duties in Game 6 of Carolina’s first-round series, Andersen has been dominant. He’s posted a 3-0 record, 0.97 GAA and .963 save percentage. Although it hasn’t been confirmed, it’s fair to believe that he’ll be in net Sunday.

The Canes get two goals from defensemen and a strong game from goalie Frederik Andersen in powering past the New Jersey Devils. https://t.co/SCZMalQUOr — The News & Observer (@newsobserver) May 4, 2023

New Jersey Devils (56-27-4-4, 0-2)

The New Jersey Devils will need to come back from a 2-0 series deficit — again — if they are to advance to the Eastern Conference finals. They did it in the first round against the New York Rangers, but the Hurricanes in all honesty, are a better and deeper hockey club.

While their goalies have struggled, especially Akira Schmid, the Devils offense has been held in check. Only Miles Wood and Nathan Bastian have found the back of the net.

NATHAN BASTIAN GETS ONE BACK FOR THE DEVILS #NJDevils

pic.twitter.com/yueghvEZ2U — Jack (@retro_colorado) May 4, 2023

Jack Hughes has taken six shots on goal while Nico Hischier has taken two and Jesper Bratt has taken three. The trio is a combined minus-11 for the series

Goalie issues

Schmid, the hero of the first round series against New York, was pulled in each of the first two games. He stopped 31 shots in Game 7 against the Rangers but has since allowed seven goals on 36 shots and was benched after two periods Friday night. Here is Brett Pesce beating Schmid early on:

BRETT PESCE GETS CAROLINA ON THE BOARD FIRST RIGHT OFF A FACEOFF #LetsGoCanes

pic.twitter.com/EwqVAHnlTt — Jack (@retro_colorado) May 3, 2023

Schmid is the likely starter for Game 3 but faces an even quicker hook from the New Jersey bench than he saw in the first two games of the series.

The numbers don’t lie

A Carolina victory on Sunday, means they can the ice on Tuesday with a chance for a sweep. But if New Jersey wins either of the next two games, it guarantees a return trip to Raleigh, N.C., for Game 5 on Thursday.

The Hurricanes are 7-2 in a best-of-seven series when holding a two-games-to-none lead while the Devils are 2-7 when dropping the first two, including an 0-5 mark when they do not own the home ice advantage.