Draymond Green Declines Player Option, Becomes Free Agent

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is declining his $27.5 million player option and will become an unrestricted free agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

By declining his player option, Green will test free agency as an unrestricted free agent, meaning he can sign with any team, including the Warriros. Green can also explore sign-and-trade options with the Warriors.

Paul told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Green and Klutch will “continue to talk to Golden State and explore all options.”

At his introductory press conference, new Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. said the top priority this offseason is to bring Green back.

“We really want Draymond back,” Dunleavy said. “What he means in terms of this organization and this team, winning at the highest level, we feel like we have to have him.

Since the 2012 season, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have been the driving forces in the Warriors’ dynasty. The trio has won four championships in six NBA Finals appearances.

With Green becoming a free agent, the “big three” may shrink to the “big two” if the defensive leader elects to leave Golden State.

Green’s offensive skills have diminished, averaging 9.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 6.8 assists this past season. However, Green remains the defensive anchor, making the NBA All-Defensive Second Team.

