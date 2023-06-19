Warriors

Draymond Green Declines Player Option, Becomes Free Agent

Dan Girolamo
Draymond Green Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is declining his $27.5 million player option and will become an unrestricted free agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Draymond Green To Test Free Agency

By declining his player option, Green will test free agency as an unrestricted free agent, meaning he can sign with any team, including the Warriros. Green can also explore sign-and-trade options with the Warriors.

Paul told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Green and Klutch will “continue to talk to Golden State and explore all options.”

At his introductory press conference, new Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. said the top priority this offseason is to bring Green back.

“We really want Draymond back,” Dunleavy said. “What he means in terms of this organization and this team, winning at the highest level, we feel like we have to have him.

The Warriors Dynasty Could Look Different Next Season

Since the 2012 season, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have been the driving forces in the Warriors’ dynasty. The trio has won four championships in six NBA Finals appearances.

With Green becoming a free agent, the “big three” may shrink to the “big two” if the defensive leader elects to leave Golden State.

Green’s offensive skills have diminished, averaging 9.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 6.8 assists this past season. However, Green remains the defensive anchor, making the NBA All-Defensive Second Team.

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
