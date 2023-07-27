Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford will be live at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 29th. Errol Spence Jr. will be putting his WBC, IBF, and WBA welterweight titles on the line when he takes on Terence Crawford who will be putting up his WBO welterweight title for a unification bout to see who is the best welterweight and the best boxer on the planet this Saturday night.

🏟 Where is Spence Jr. vs. Crawford: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford Ticket Prices

Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford will be live at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 29th. The arena can hold up to 20,000.

This highly anticipated title fight between two of the best fighters in boxing is expected to draw a sold-out crowd at the T-Mobile Arena.

Being one of the biggest fight cards of the month for Showtime PPV, tickets start at $418.

The prices range from there and have gone up to as much as $3,765.

Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford PPV Cost

For boxing fans in the US, this fight will cost $84.99 for the PPV event on Showtime PPV.

For boxing fans in the UK it will cost a monthly subscription to Sky Sports which is £9.99 a month or £99.99 annually and a PPV price of £19.95.

Check out the full fight card for Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford below.

Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford Fight Card

The highly anticipated fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford for the undisputed welterweight championship is set to take place on July 29, 2023, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This fight is expected to be one of the biggest boxing events of the year, with both fighters being undefeated champions in their respective weight classes

Errol Spence Jr. is the unified IBF/WBC/WBA welterweight champion, with a record of 28-0-0 and 22 KOs. He is known for his powerful punches and his ability to control the pace of the fight. Spence is a southpaw fighter with a height of 5’9½” and a reach of 72″. He is coming off a victory against Yordenis Ugas in April 2022.

Terence Crawford, on the other hand, is the WBO welterweight champion, with a record of 39-0-0 and 30 KOs. He is also a southpaw fighter with a height of 5’8″ and a reach of 74″. Crawford is known for his quick footwork and his ability to adapt to his opponent’s style. He is coming off a victory against David Avanesyan in December 2022.

Both fighters have a lot to prove in this fight, with the winner being crowned the undisputed welterweight champion. Spence will be looking to defend his titles and prove that he is the best welterweight fighter in the world, while Crawford will be looking to add another title to his collection and cement his legacy as one of the greatest boxers of all time.

Let’s take a look at the full fight card for Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford:

Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr., undisputed welterweight title

Isaac Cruz vs. Giovanni Cabrera

Nonito Donaire vs. Alexandro Santiago, vacant WBC bantamweight title

Sergio Garcia vs. Yoenis Tellez, junior middleweight

Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Errol Spence Jr. +120 Terence Crawford -140

