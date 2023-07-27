Boxing News and Rumors

Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford Ticket Prices, PPV Cost, Fight Card & Live Stream

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford

Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford will be live at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 29th. Errol Spence Jr. will be putting his WBC, IBF, and WBA welterweight titles on the line when he takes on Terence Crawford who will be putting up his WBO welterweight title for a unification bout to see who is the best welterweight and the best boxer on the planet this Saturday night.

For boxing fans in the US, this fight will cost $84.99 for the PPV event on Showtime PPV. For boxing fans in the UK it will cost a monthly subscription to Sky Sports which is £9.99 a month or £99.99 annually and a PPV price of £19.95.

Meanwhile, ticket prices for the event are going as high as $3,765.

How to Watch: Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford

  • 🥊 Boxing PPV: Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford
  • 📅  Spence Jr. vs. Crawford Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023
  • 🕙 When is Spence Jr. vs. Crawford: 10:00 P.M. ET
  • 🏟 Where is Spence Jr. vs. Crawford: Ariake Arena | Tokyo, Japan
  • 📺 TV Channel: Showtime PPV
  • 🏆 Main Event: Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford
  • 📊 Boxing Stats: Errol Spence Jr. 28-0, 22 KO |  Terence Crawford 39-0, 30 KO

Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford Ticket Prices

Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford will be live at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 29th. The arena can hold up to 20,000.

This highly anticipated title fight between two of the best fighters in boxing is expected to draw a sold-out crowd at the T-Mobile Arena.

Being one of the biggest fight cards of the month for Showtime PPV, tickets start at $418.

The prices range from there and have gone up to as much as $3,765.

Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford PPV Cost

Boxing fans can catch Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue with their Showtime PPV Saturday, July 29th night at 10 P.M. EST.

For boxing fans in the US, this fight will cost $84.99 for the PPV event on Showtime PPV.

For boxing fans in the UK it will cost a monthly subscription to Sky Sports which is £9.99 a month or £99.99 annually and a PPV price of £19.95.

Check out the full fight card for Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford below.

Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford Fight Card

The highly anticipated fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford for the undisputed welterweight championship is set to take place on July 29, 2023, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This fight is expected to be one of the biggest boxing events of the year, with both fighters being undefeated champions in their respective weight classes

Errol Spence Jr. is the unified IBF/WBC/WBA welterweight champion, with a record of 28-0-0 and 22 KOs. He is known for his powerful punches and his ability to control the pace of the fight. Spence is a southpaw fighter with a height of 5’9½” and a reach of 72″. He is coming off a victory against Yordenis Ugas in April 2022.

Terence Crawford, on the other hand, is the WBO welterweight champion, with a record of 39-0-0 and 30 KOs. He is also a southpaw fighter with a height of 5’8″ and a reach of 74″. Crawford is known for his quick footwork and his ability to adapt to his opponent’s style. He is coming off a victory against David Avanesyan in December 2022.

Both fighters have a lot to prove in this fight, with the winner being crowned the undisputed welterweight champion. Spence will be looking to defend his titles and prove that he is the best welterweight fighter in the world, while Crawford will be looking to add another title to his collection and cement his legacy as one of the greatest boxers of all time.

Let’s take a look at the full fight card for Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford:

  • Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr., undisputed welterweight title
  • Isaac Cruz vs. Giovanni Cabrera
  • Nonito Donaire vs. Alexandro Santiago, vacant WBC bantamweight title
  • Sergio Garcia vs. Yoenis Tellez, junior middleweight

Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford Inoue Odds

Moneyline Odds Play
Errol Spence Jr. +120 BetOnline logo
Terence Crawford -140 BetOnline logo

Boxing Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To Boxing News and Rumors

Boxing News and Rumors
Boxing: Usyk vs Witherspoon

Elite Ukrainian boxers to join army during Russian invasion

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 2 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 25 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Fight Odds, Preview, and Free Boxing Picks
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 26 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford
How to Watch Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford: Date, Time, and Fight Card
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  57min
Boxing News and Rumors
Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg Fight (1)
Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg Odds: Zuckerberg Heavy Favorite To Beat Musk In Celebrity Fight
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jul 21 2023
Boxing News and Rumors
kambosos vs hughes
George Kambosos Jr. vs Maxi Hughes Ticket Prices, PPV Cost, Fight Card & Live Stream
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 20 2023
Boxing News and Rumors
fulton vs inoue
Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue Ticket Prices, PPV Cost, Fight Card & Live Stream
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 20 2023
More News
Arrow to top