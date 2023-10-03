News

ESPN’s Mina Kimes Shares Sneak Peek Of Her Newborn Baby Watching MNF

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
ESPN Mina Kimes

ESPN’s Mina Kimes is extremely clever in the way that she shares personal news.

She surprised the world with her pregnancy announcement via Twitter in July.

The tweet included a red carpet photo of Kimes on the ESPY’s red carpet.

She included the caption: “at the espys brought a date”

On Monday, she shared a photo of the baby in his Seattle Seahawks onesie and hat facing the television with the MNF game on between the Seahawks and Bills.

Her caption read:

“The Seahawks have never lost a game in his lifetime”

Kimes, a diehard Seattle sports fan and shining star at ESPN, accidentally shared her due date this fall when she was predicting the outcome of the Seahawks games.

Asked to predict the winner of Week 4’s game, she said:

“Oh no… This is actually my due date, so I will say a loss for the Seahawks and a win for me, personally.”

We do not know exactly when Kimes, 38, and her husband Nick Sylvester welcomed their new baby, but from what we can tell, he looks healthy and happy.

Congratulations to Mina Kimes whose push present was the Seahawks domination of the Giants last night.

Topics  
News
Author image
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

