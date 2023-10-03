ESPN’s Mina Kimes is extremely clever in the way that she shares personal news.

She surprised the world with her pregnancy announcement via Twitter in July.

The tweet included a red carpet photo of Kimes on the ESPY’s red carpet.

She included the caption: “at the espys brought a date”

At the espys, brought a date 💕 pic.twitter.com/QjlviS27EO — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) July 12, 2023

On Monday, she shared a photo of the baby in his Seattle Seahawks onesie and hat facing the television with the MNF game on between the Seahawks and Bills.

Her caption read:

“The Seahawks have never lost a game in his lifetime”

The Seahawks have never lost a game in his lifetime pic.twitter.com/Gvy96g6THj — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 3, 2023

Kimes, a diehard Seattle sports fan and shining star at ESPN, accidentally shared her due date this fall when she was predicting the outcome of the Seahawks games.

Asked to predict the winner of Week 4’s game, she said:

“Oh no… This is actually my due date, so I will say a loss for the Seahawks and a win for me, personally.”

We do not know exactly when Kimes, 38, and her husband Nick Sylvester welcomed their new baby, but from what we can tell, he looks healthy and happy.

Congratulations to Mina Kimes whose push present was the Seahawks domination of the Giants last night.

