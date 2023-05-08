Explosive New Jersey Devils Aim to Square NHL Playoff Series Against Carolina Hurricanes

The New Jersey Devils can even up their second round NHL playoff series when they host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. ET at Prudential Center where the Devils are -155 moneyline favorites according to BetOnline. The total is 5.5.

New Jersey Devils (53-22-8, 1-2)

The Devils scored early and often against the Hurricanes in their 8-4 victory in Game 3.

Jack Hughes, getting a chance to play with little brother Luke in the Stanley Cup playoffs, scored twice and collected two assists as the New Jersey Devils took control with a three-goal first period. Luke Hughes made his NHL playoff debut for the Devils in Game 3 and the defenseman earned an assist for his first playoff point. Luke Hughes, 19, was a first-round draft pick by the Devils in 2021 and made his NHL debut this season.

Michael McLeod had one of the Devils three short-handed goals in the first, marking his second straight home game with a goal on the penalty kill.

MICHAEL MCLEOD MAKES IT THREE FOR THE DEVILS WITH A SHORTHANDED GOAL #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/zfdb31x0Cs — Jack (@retro_colorado) May 7, 2023

Nico Hischier scored a goal and collected an assist while Miles Wood finished off a breakaway early in the third.

MILES WOOD BREAKAWAY GOAL FOR THE DEVILS #NJDevils

pic.twitter.com/ic7TLjb3ZT — Jack (@retro_colorado) May 7, 2023

Dawson Mercer collected three assists while Luke Hughes, John Marino and Jesper Bratt contributed two assists apiece as the Devils scored their most goals in the postseason since a 10-4 win over Washington in Game 3 of the 1988 Patrick Division finals.

After Akira Schmid allowed seven goals in two lopsided losses to open the series, New Jersey turned to Vitek Vanecek. Vanecek made 26 saves in his first start since Game 2 against the Rangers on April 20 to earn the win.

Carolina Hurricanes (58-24-6-3, 2-1)

The Canes scored three shorthanded goals but dropped their first game of the series in New Jersey. They still lead the best of seven affair 2-1.

As the series shifted to New Jersey for the first time, the Canes were hoping to do more of what made them successful in the first two games, where they outscored the Devils by a combined score of 11-2.

Off Day in the Net

Goalie Frederik Andersen had allowed just three goals in three starts this postseason but was lifted after allowing four goals on 12 shots. Pyotr Kochetkov relieved but also allowed four goals on 22 shots.

Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes and Jordan Martinook scored on a penalty shot with 7:42 left in the second when Carolina was short-handed. Martunook’s goal was a beauty:

Marty hit 'em with the pump fake pic.twitter.com/988e2CrhU1 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 7, 2023

Jordan Staal and Seth Jarvis also netted short-handed goals 50 seconds apart in the third.