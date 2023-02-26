The first MLB exhibition games of the season are in the books with new rule changes front and center. Among them are shift restrictions and a pitch clock which have opened to rave reviews from fans and media alike.

If spring training is any indication, MLB’s umpires are going to be as strict as anyone could have imagined with the clock. Saturday’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves was a great example.

One day after Manny Machado of the Padres fell victim to the clock, an Atlanta Braves minor leaguer did him one better. Cal Conley saw his AB and the game end when he wasn’t ready to go.

The Braves' first spring training game vs. the Red Sox ends with a pitch clock violation strikeout. pic.twitter.com/1w1fxPNUxs — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) February 25, 2023

Conley was up to bat in the bottom of the ninth inning in a tie game against the Red Sox with the bases loaded, two outs and a full count. However Conley apparently didn’t get ready in the batter’s box in time, leading to an automatic, inning-ending strike three. The game finished in a six-six tie.

The Games are Quicker

The Brewers beat the Dodgers 7-4 in a score that would normally scream three hours but took just 2 hours, 21 minutes.

The Royals-Rangers contest 2 hours, 23 minutes to play, in the Machado game, the Padres and Mariners played in 2 hours, 30 minutes.

How does it work?

The simple answer is pitchers have 15 seconds from the time they receive the ball to start their delivery with the bases empty and 20 seconds with a runner on base. Batters must be in the box and ready for the pitch with eight seconds left.

Some have voiced their concerns that the pitch clock is too prominent in the background of at-bats during spring-training games. However the plan for the big league yards is for it to be out of view of the popular centerfield camera. That will insure that fans will be spared having to see the clock.

In addition to the clock, shift limitations are in place. Count Dodger 1B Freddie Freeman as one who likes that the shift has been limited:

"A little weird seeing the shortstop on the left side of second base… I think lefties are going to be very happy across Major League Baseball." @FreddieFreeman5 with @THEREAL_DV on the shift and his 2-run homer in the third. pic.twitter.com/VHgJdDsgRS — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) February 25, 2023

It’s very clear after just two days of spring training game that MLB is serious about enforcing these rule changes and that the pitch clock will be helpful, not harmful to the game of baseball.