The Quarterback position in Fantasy Football has changed over the years.

Instead of a few elite choices at the position, the QB position is filled with talent.

This makes it easier to wait to draft a QB.

In past years, there would be about 2-3 QBs people would take in round 1 or 2 because the options were limited.

Below, we will rank and discuss the top 10 fantasy QBs and offer sleeper options at the QB position for your 2023 Fantasy Football draft.

Top 10 Fantasy Football Quarterbacks

One thing to remember is, Fantasy Football and real football are completely different.

While you may take a certain QB over another in terms of wanting them on your favorite team.

That same QB may not be as enticing in Fantasy Football.

Patrick Mahomes is the best QB in the NFL but in Fantasy Football, there are a couple QBs to select ahead of him.

Let’s get to the top 10 Fantasy Football QB list.

1. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts is the top QB for Fantasy Football entering the 2023 season.

His rushing ability is what makes him the most valuable QB in the draft.

Last season he rushed for 760 yards and added 13 rushing TDs.

His 13 rushing TDs were tied for second among all players in the NFL last season.

He also contributed in the passing game, throwing for 3,701 passing yards and 22 passing TDs.

Hurts has weapons at WR and TE and a great offensive line.

While there could be a regression in the rushing TD total, he will still score enough rushing TDs to be this year’s top fantasy QB.

Jalen Hurts is this year’s top Fantasy Football QB option.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

It was a difficult choice between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes at the number two spot.

However, Allen’s rushing total makes him slightly more enticing than Mahomes.

Allen has rushed for over 760 yards and six or more rushing TDs in each of the last two seasons.

What he may lack in passing yards compared to Mahomes, he makes up for in rushing.

Allen has combined for a total of 42 TDs in each of the past two seasons between passing and rushing TDs.

He averaged 47.6 rushing yards per game last season.

Allen has not scored less than six rushing TDs in any season in his five-year career.

Josh Allen is this year’s second top choice at the QB position in Fantasy Football.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

While Patrick Mahomes is the best QB in the NFL, he is the third-best QB in Fantasy Football this season.

If your league gives bonuses for going over 300 passing yards in a game, Mahomes may be more enticing.

Some leagues do not give a bonus and some leagues have passing TDs as 4 points compared to 6 points.

All this needs to be looked at in your draft when looking at a QB like Mahomes.

Mahomes went over 300 passing yards in 10 games last season.

He had 41 passing TDs last year.

In leagues that favor passing totals (yards and TDs), one could argue Mahomes could be the top option.

While Mahomes does add rushing yards and TDs, it is not as much as Hurts and Allen.

Mahomes is the third-best option at the QB position in Fantasy Football but pay attention to the scoring settings in your league.

4. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Justin Fields is primed in his third season to take a huge step forward.

He was superb as a fantasy option from week 7 and on last season.

According to FanDuel scoring, Fields registered over 21 FD points in seven of the final nine games he played last season.

In weeks 9 and 10, Fields had over 40 FD points in each game by rushing for over 145 rushing yards in weeks 9 & 10.

Fields had 1,143 rushing yards and 8 rushing TDs last season.

His 1,143 rushing yards ranked seventh in the NFL, despite missing two games last season.

He got a better weapon at WR in DJ Moore.

Justin Fields is primed to have his best season yet and if he can remain healthy, Fields has the upside to be this year’s leading scorer at the QB position.

5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

When Lamar Jackson is healthy, he is one of the top QBs and Fantasy Football QBs there is.

The problem is, Jackson has not been able to stay healthy, playing in just 12 games each of the last two seasons.

Getting a big contract may help keep Jackson on the field as he may not have rushed back last season.

Despite injury concerns, he has averaged over 63.5 rushing yards per game in each of the last four seasons.

He has two seasons of rushing for over 1,000 rushing yards (2019 & 2020).

Jackson rushed for over 760 yards in each of the last two seasons, despite playing 12 games each season.

He has the potential to be a top fantasy QB if he can stay healthy.

With injury concerns, Jackson is this year’s fifth-best option at the QB position.

6. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert ranked second in the NFL in passing yards last season, trailing only Mahomes.

He did that despite Mike Williams and Keenan Allen each missing significant time last season.

Herbert gets a new OC in Kellen Moore, who prefers taking more downfield shots.

This is great news for Herbert in terms of performance.

The Chargers also drafted WR Quentin Johnston, to give Herbert another weapon.

He does not contribute rushing yards or TDs like the QBs above him do.

Despite the lack of rushing, Herbert is still a great option to draft at the QB position.

7. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow is dealing with a calf injury that has sidelined him for most of camp.

He is expected to be ready to start week 1 but this injury could linger throughout the season.

Last season, Burrow ranked fifth in passing yards and tied for second in passing TDs.

Similar to Herbert, Burrow does not contribute many rushing yards or rushing TDs.

However, he is elite and has elite playmakers at WR in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Burrow slides down the FF rankings due to a calf injury and a lack of a rushing threat but should still put up top-10 numbers at the position.

8. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, and Trevor Lawrence can all be interchanged, it is about preference.

Lawrence will put up similar stats as Herbert and Burrow in 2023.

Lawrence took a major step forward in his second year last season.

This season, Lawrence gets a legitimate WR1 in Calvin Ridley.

He adds some rushing yards per game but not a ton.

Lawrence did have five rushing TDs last season.

In year three, Lawrence will be even better and has a chance to be a borderline top-five FF QB.

9. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson feels like the biggest wild card at the QB position in Fantasy Football this season.

If he plays like last season, he will be a major bust.

However, if he gets back to 2020 form, Watson can be a top 3-5 FF QB.

Watson has a good offensive line and good weapons at WR.

He also contributes rushing yards and rushing TDs.

Watson is ranked ninth but can either hurt you significantly or is capable of being a top 3-5 QB in FF this season.

10. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa is another riskier QB but not due to play.

Concussions caused Tua to miss a few games last season and there was fear his career would be over.

Another concussion could end his season.

However, when Tua played, he played like one of the best QBs in the NFL.

He had a 105.5 QB rating, 3,548 passing yards, and 25 passing TDs in just 13 games.

It also helps he has two stud WRs to throw to in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

If Tua can remain on the field, he can be one of the best FF QBs in the league.

Top Sleeper Fantasy Football Quarterbacks

If you choose to wait for a QB, there are still some very good options outside of the top 10 that could end up being elite options.

Sleepers win leagues and hitting on a sleeper QB is a huge advantage.

Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

The biggest sleeper at the position this season is rookie QB Anthony Richardson.

He has elite athleticism and can rush similar to Hurts, Fields, and Jackson.

Richardson has already been named the week 1 starter.

He may not throw for a lot of passing yards or passing TDs but he will make up for it on the ground.

His stock is rising, so it may not be wise to wait long to draft him.

Richardson’s rushing upside gives him the potential to become a top 5-7 FF QB.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Believe it or not but Daniel Jones was a top 10 FF QB last season.

He only threw for 3,205 passing yards and 15 passing TDs but he was great in the rushing attack.

Jones had 708 rushing yards and seven rushing TDs.

Expect more of the same from Jones in Brian Daboll’s offensive system.

Jones is a sneaky good FF QB and is a QB to target if choosing to wait on drafting the position.