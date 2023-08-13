Mets

Flex Seal On The Titanic

Jose Quintana

Jose Quintana was excellent in Game 2 of the Mets’ doubleheader from hell. He gave up one run on four hits and three walks in six innings, while striking out four. He made this game, in relation to the previous two, somewhat competitive.

But having Jose Quintana on the Mets is like bringing Flex Seal on the Titanic’s maiden voyage. It doesn’t help when the offense is in Cancun, and the bullpen brings gas cans to a pig roast. It all added up to a 6-0 Mets loss. The only good news is that Danny Mendick couldn’t pitch again by rule, meaning that his pitch count is low enough for him to pitch tomorrow, when the Mets are on national television again. (And they’re on national television again on Thursday against the Cardinals. Hasn’t MLB heard of flex sealing their schedule?) I hope Mendick can pitch on back to back nights, because we know Ottavino can’t.

The Mets have now been outscored by the braves 34-3 in three games. There’s still one game to go. Kodai Senga is pitching, but unless he goes nine and the Mets come to life against Yonny Chirinos and his 4.83 ERA, they’ll run smack dab into another loss for the world to see.

I think we might be headed for a free food at Citi Field game at some point. It worked like a charm at Madison Square Garden. C’mon, Steve. Make it happen. We deserve it.

Today’s Game Two Hate List

  1. Spencer Strider
  2. Spencer Strider
  3. Spencer Strider
  4. Spencer Strider
  5. Spencer Strider
Mets
