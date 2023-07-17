Games Like These …

In a different time, whether it be a different season or a different universe, I would be saying that games like Sunday’s victory over the Dodgers are why we got Max Scherzer. I haven’t said that this season, mainly because the Max Scherzer that we got to win games like Sunday’s hasn’t shown up in half of those games when we needed that Max Scherzer.

Thankfully, that Max Scherzer showed up on Sunday, as he gave up one hit in seven innings and struck out six Dodgers. Yes, Dodgers. He was stellar against a good team, which has been rare this season. It got the Mets and their stalled offense to a point where they could steal one. And after Buck Showalter gave everyone heart attacks and strokes with his bullpen usage today, the Mets got to the 10th inning thanks to David Robertson’s two innings on over a week’s rest, and thanks to Dave Roberts playing Luis Guillorme to bunt with two strkes, allowing Guillorme to smack one down the line past Freddie Freeman to bring in the ghost runner and allow the Mets to briefly forget the horrors of the last four games.

The Mets still have scored six runs in the last five games, and Scherzer was the only reason this team didn’t go 0-5 in those games. They should have. But the Max Scherzer that the Mets signed to win games like this showed up today. Hopefully he stays a while.

Today’s Hate List

Bobby Miller Evan Phillips Phil Bickford Brusdar Graterol Ryan Brasier