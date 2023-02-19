Gary Cully, Mauricio Lara Are Big Boxing Winners in England

Lightweight Gary Cully continued his impressive string of strong showings with a second-round technical knockout of American Wilfredo Flores in Nottingham, Nottinghamshire England.

Cully, the pride of Naas, Ireland, improved to 16-0 with 10 knockouts, imposed a blistering attack on Flores (10-1-1) who was undefeated coming into the bout. It marked the fifth consecutive KO/TKO victory for the Irish southpaw who collected the WBA Inter-Continental title that was on the line.

This “Diva” Hits Hard

Gullly, also known as “The Diva” opened up a cut over the right eye of Flores in the first 90 seconds of round 1. He hit Flores with a vicious one-two combination that spelled the beginning of the end for the 33-year old USA fighter at 1:54 of round 2.

Following the bout, promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that Gully will be a corner man for Katie Taylor when she faces Amanda Serrano in a rematch in Dublin on May 20th. Pete Taylor, the father of Katie, is also Gully’s trainer. He says his daughter and Gully are two of the greatest lightweight’s Ireland has produced. Gully

“The Diva” who will fight on the undercard of the Taylor bout, called out both Maxi Hughes and Jorge Linares, but no opponent has yet been named. As he gains momentum, opponents could be hard to find. He’s moved up to #13 in the WBA ranking of lightweights.

Big Betting Favorite

Cully was a huge favorite in the bout (-1500) and was fighting in the seventh of nine bouts on the card. The headline event featured the title bout between Mexico’s Mauricio Lara vs. England’s Leigh Wood.

Lara Comes Through As the Favorite

Lara, who was a -240 favorite, used a viscous left hook to floor Lee at the 2:51 mark of the 7th round. Although he beat the count, his trainer, threw the towel into the ring to stop the contest. Lara improves to 25-2-1 and is now the WBA featherweight champion. Lee who was making the first defense of his WBA ‘super’ world featherweight title drops to 26-3. All three official scorecards had Wood up by scores of 58-56, 58-56 and 59-55 at the time of the stoppage.