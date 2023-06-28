Geoffrey Esper Net Worth, Wife, Stats & Records

Geoffrey Esper is an American competitive eater.

He is also a high school teacher.

Esper is a quiet, industrious man who says very little but eats very much.

He currently ranks second in the world for competitive eating.

Esper will compete in the 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

He is a distant second favorite to win the contest.

Joey Chestnut is the massive favorite at -2500 odds with Esper trailing him at +800 odds.

Geoffrey Esper’s Net Worth

After working for years in life, Geoffrey Esper has an estimated net worth of $200,000.

He is an electronics instructor at Bay Path Voc. Tech High School.

As an electronics instructor, he receives an average salary of $56,814 per year.

Esper also makes money through competitive eating and his YouTube channel.

His YouTube channel has 51.5k subscribers.

Geoffrey Esper’s Wife

Geoffrey Esper is a married man.

His wife’s name is a mystery.

They have been happily married for years.

Geoffrey is a very private person and does not want his personal life to come in public.

There are no traces of his personal life in public.

Stats & Records

Geoffrey Esper has been involved in competitive eating for years.

His first record was at Johns Incredible Pizza Co. with 83 slices of 10″ pizza in 10 minutes on April 22, 2018.

He holds 14 world records.

Esper is the 2017 and 2019 Hooters wing-eating Champion and the champion of the Fortune Bay Indian Taco and the Jack’s Donuts Donut Holes.

Here are some stats and records for Esper.

Spam: 9.75 pounds of SPAM from the can/ SPAMARAMA at Circuit of the Americas / 8 minutes / October 23, 2021

Chicken Wings, 12 minutes: 281 Buffalo Chicken Wings / 12 minutes / September 1, 2019

Corn Dogs, 3 minutes: 11 5.6oz Corn Dogs / Clowndog Hot Dog Parlor / 3 minutes / October 1st, 2022

Brats (4.5 oz): 36 4.5oz Brats / Snowbird / 10 Minutes / Aug. 24, 2019

Fortune Bay Indian Tacos: 39 Fortune Bay Indian Tacos / Tower, MN / 8 minutes / November 2, 2019

10” Pizza: 83 Slices / Johns Incredible Pizza Co. / 10 Minutes / April 22, 2018

Æbleskivers: 107 Æbleskivers / Tivoli Fest Elk Horn, IA / 8 Minutes / May 26, 2018

Tamales (2 oz): 95 2oz Market Street Tamales / Lewisville Western Days Festival / 10 Minutes / September 28, 2019

9” Personal Pizza: 19.25 Pies / Vaughan PIzzafest / 10 Minutes / July 15, 2018

Pretzels: 26 Pretzels / Malted Barley Pretzels, Providence, RI / 8 Minutes / June 8, 2019

Chicken Wings, Hooters: 281 Hooters Wings / Hooters World Wing Eating Championship / 10 minutes / June 19, 2019

Sloppers: 37.5 9oz Sloppers / CO State Fair / 8 mins / September 5th, 2020

The DraftKings Big Game Snackdown Menu: Whole Pepperoni Pizza, 32oz Chili, 25 Pigs In A Blanket, 100 Cheese Balls, 32oz 8-Layer Dip, 25 Boneless Wings, Whole 12″ Sub, 25 Jalapeño Poppers / The DraftKings Big Game Snackdown / 5 mins, 43 secs / February 7th, 2021

Benny’s Virginia Slice Pizza Slices: 11.5 slices / Benny’s Invitational Pizza Eating Championship / 10 mins / April 16, 2022

Texas Sausage: 44 2.5oz Southside Market & Barbecue TX Sausages / ManorPalooza, Manor, TX / 10 minutes / May 7th, 2022

Jack’s Donut Holes: 344 Jack’s Donut Holes / New Castle, IN / 8 minutes / May 26th, 2023

Egg Rolls: 32.25 4oz Outlaw Egg Rolls / Lubbock, TX / 8 minutes / June 11th, 2022

Banana Pudding: 15.5lbs Apple Lane Farms Banana Pudding / Madison, AL / 8 minutes / August 5th, 2022

Brats (3.2 oz): 76 3.2oz Glier’s Brats / Oktoberfest Zinzinnati / 10 Minutes / Sep. 18th, 2022

Bagel With Cream Cheese: 17.75 Bagels with Cream Cheese / 8 minutes / January 15th, 2023

Geoffrey Esper Total Hot Dogs At Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2023

Geoffrey Esper is a very distant second favorite to win the 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Joey Chestnut is a -2500 to win the contest.

Esper is a +800.

Esper’s total hot dogs is set at 49.5, according to BetOnline.

Over 49.5 Hot Dogs (-130)

Under 49.5 Hot Dogs (-110)

He is predicted to eat 24 fewer hot dogs than Chestnut.

Geoffrey Esper is one of the best competitive eaters and he will need to be on his A-game to have a chance to defeat Joey Chestnut.