George Kambosos Jr. vs Maxi Hughes will be live at Firelake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma this Saturday. Kambosos Jr. will be looking to get back on track after back-to-back losses to Devin Haney when he takes on Maxi Hughes this Saturday night in a fight that should be fast-paced with a ton of action.

Meanwhile, ticket prices for the event are currently sold out.

How to Watch: George Kambosos Jr. vs Maxi Hughes

🥊 Boxing PPV: George Kambosos Jr. vs Maxi Hughes

George Kambosos Jr. vs Maxi Hughes 📅 Kambosos Jr. vs Hughes Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 🕙 When is Kambosos Jr. vs Hughes: 8:00 P.M. ET

8:00 P.M. ET 🏟 Where is Kambosos Jr. vs Hughes: Firelake Arena | Shawnee, Oklahoma

Firelake Arena Shawnee, Oklahoma 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 Main Event: George Kambosos Jr. vs Maxi Hughes

George Kambosos Jr. vs Maxi Hughes 📊 Boxing Stats: George Kambosos Jr. 20-2, 10 KO | Maxi Hughes 26-5-2, 5 KO

George Kambosos Jr. vs Maxi Hughes Ticket Prices

George Kambosos Jr. vs Maxi Hughes will be live from the Firelake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma. The arena can hold up to 5,000.

This highly anticipated title fight between two of the best lightweights is expected to draw a sold-out crowd at the Firelake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

Being one of the biggest fight cards of the month for ESPN+, the fight is completely sold out.

George Kambosos Jr. vs Maxi Hughes PPV Cost

Boxing fans can catch George Kambosos Jr. vs Maxi Hughes with their ESPN+ subscription this Saturday night at 8 P.M. EST.

For boxing fans in the US, this fight will cost just a $9.99 a month subscription or $99.99 annual subscription to ESPN+.

For boxing fans in the UK it will cost a monthly subscription to Sky Sports which is £9.99 a month or £99.99 annually.

George Kambosos Jr. vs Maxi Hughes Fight Card

George Kambosos Jr. is looking to get back on track after losing his unified lightweight titles to Devin Haney in two consecutive fights. He will face Maxi Hughes, the IBO lightweight champion, in a non-title bout on July 22nd. Kambosos is a former unified lightweight champion who is known for his aggressive style and his ability to pressure his opponents. He is also a very good boxer, with good footwork and head movement. Hughes is a former British lightweight champion who is known for his durability and his ability to take a punch. He is also a very good boxer, with good timing and accuracy.

This fight is a good test for both Kambosos and Hughes. Kambosos needs to prove that he can still be a top contender in the lightweight division, while Hughes needs to prove that he can beat a former unified champion. I think this fight will be a close one. Kambosos is the more aggressive fighter, but Hughes is the more durable fighter. I think the fight will come down to who can land the cleaner punches. If Kambosos can pressure Hughes and land his shots, he will win the fight. However, if Hughes can weather the storm and land his own punches, he will win the fight.

This fight promises to be an exciting and competitive matchup between two skilled and powerful fighters. Fans can expect an action-packed bout that could end in a knockout.

Let’s take a look at the full fight card for George Kambosos Jr. vs Maxi Hughes:

George Kambosos Jr vs. Maxi Hughes; Lightweight

Keyshawn Davis vs. Fancesco Patera; Lightweight

Giovani Santillan vs. Erick Bone; Welterweight

Troy Isley vs. Antonio Todd; Middleweight

Amron Sands vs. Hemo Ahio; Heavyweight

Roney Hines vs. Michael Pirotton; Heavyweight

Stephan Shaw vs. Joseph Goodall; Heavyweight

Jeremiah Milton vs. Willie Harvey; Heavyweight

George Kambosos Jr. vs Maxi Hughes Odds

Moneyline Odds Play George Kambosos Jr. -350 Maxi Hughes +260

