One of the most anticipated fights of 2023 is set for April 22 as Gervonta “Tank” Davis will take on Ryan Garcia in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both fighters enter the contest at a combined 51-0 with 45 knockouts. Not only are bragging rights on the line, but the winning fighter is in line for a significant payday. Here, we explore the purse, salaries, and payouts for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia.

Gervonta Davis & Ryan Garcia agree to put their entire fight purse on the line. The Winner will get everything 👀 pic.twitter.com/6uxiw4D2EL — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 18, 2023

Gervonta Davis Vs. Ryan Garcia Purse, Salaries, And Payouts

Since Davis is the more experienced fighter with more championships, he will receive a larger purse than Garcia. Tank is expected to earn more than $5 million on Saturday. That’s before PPV points, which he will reportedly share with Garcia in a 50-50 split.

Depending on how well the fight does will determine the PPV share. If the fight generates high PPV revenue, Davis is estimated to take home $8-10 million total.

Garcia’s purse will be smaller than Davis’s at around $2.5 million.

Like Davis, Garcia will also earn PPV points, so if the fight sells at a high rate, Garcia has the chance to double his purse and walk away with a total of $4.5-$5 million when it’s all said and done.

On Instagram Live, Davis and Garcia agreed to bet the entire purse in a winner-take-all showdown. It is unknown if this will be an official stipulation on fight night.

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Odds

Davis vs. Garcia will start at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 22. The fight will air live on pay-per-view and can be purchased in the United States through Showtime or DAZN.

The contest will be contested at a catchweight of 136 lbs. There is a rehydration clause where each fighter must weigh in on the morning of the bout and can’t exceed 146 pounds.

Davis holds a professional record of 28-0, with 26 wins by knockout. Garcia is also undefeated at 23-0, with 19 wins by knockout.

BetOnline lists Davis as the favorite with odds of -240. View the odds for Davis vs. Garcia courtesy of BetOnline.

