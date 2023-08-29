Get Gott A Tribute

It was a shame to see a good Tylor Megill start wasted, but in this age where the games only matter for the Mets because the schedule says so, a good Megill start is good news for next season.

That said, we should have seen this coming because Megill’s home stats are significantly better than his road starts. But to give up one run in six innings on five hits and a walk agianst a team that hits like that team is definitely impressive. Not many things we will see down the stretch matters, but that start will matter a little bit.

When Trevor Gott was handed the ball with a 3-2 lead in the ninth, I groaned. It was then I realized that Adam Ottavinoo wasn’t available because he pitched in yesterday’s game, which I didn’t see. Hence the delayed reaction to Gott getting the 9th. If I had seen it coming, then at least I would have been prepared for Gott to come in and set fire to the game, which he did by giving up a single and double to lead off the inning. But he got two strikeouts before intentionally walking Corey Seager to load the bases for Nathaniel Lowe.

For all the talk about what the Mets fans would do for Max Scherzer’s tribute/thank you video, and what they might do for Jacob deGrom’s tribute video, I’m eagerly awaiting Gott’s tribute video. Because that means he’s pitching somewhere else.

I got home late tonight and turned on the game just as Gott gave the IBB to Seager. I’m not sure why I kept watching. It’s like the terrible movie you already know the ending to but are too tired to find something else to watch. — Demitri Pagonis (@demitri_pagonis) August 29, 2023

Today’s Hate List

Forget the hate list.

I want to know how there’s video sign stealing in the Frontier League:

David Vinsky’s two-run homer in the seventh inning gave the New York Boulders a 2-1 victory over the Tri-City ValleyCats on Sunday night in Pomona in a game delayed 1 hour, 1 minute in the first inning following an argument between first-base umpire Warren Nicholson and Boulders second baseman Tucker Nathans. Nathans was ejected and Nicholson was removed from the game after appearing to initiate contact with Nathans.

During the same delay, the Boulders removed the centerfield television camera because of accusations by ValleyCats manager Pete Incaviglia that the Boulders were using it to steal signs, according to Boulders team president Shawn Reilly. Have you ever seen an umpire get ejected? pic.twitter.com/ClM8pmrkoO — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 28, 2023 Pete Incaviglia????????? And is this what it’s going to take to get Angel Hernandez ejected from a game? Because if so, let’s get Incaviglia a Major League Baseball job … STAT!!!