Mets

Get Gott A Tribute

Author image
metstradamus
Sports Editor
3 min read
Trevor Gott

It was a shame to see a good Tylor Megill start wasted, but in this age where the games only matter for the Mets because the schedule says so, a good Megill start is good news for next season.

That said, we should have seen this coming because Megill’s home stats are significantly better than his road starts. But to give up one run in six innings on five hits and a walk agianst a team that hits like that team is definitely impressive. Not many things we will see down the stretch matters, but that start will matter a little bit.

When Trevor Gott was handed the ball with a 3-2 lead in the ninth, I groaned. It was then I realized that Adam Ottavinoo wasn’t available because he pitched in yesterday’s game, which I didn’t see. Hence the delayed reaction to Gott getting the 9th. If I had seen it coming, then at least I would have been prepared for Gott to come in and set fire to the game, which he did by giving up a single and double to lead off the inning. But he got two strikeouts before intentionally walking Corey Seager to load the bases for Nathaniel Lowe.

For all the talk about what the Mets fans would do for Max Scherzer’s tribute/thank you video, and what they might do for Jacob deGrom’s tribute video, I’m eagerly awaiting Gott’s tribute video. Because that means he’s pitching somewhere else.

 

Today’s Hate List

Forget the hate list.

I want to know how there’s video sign stealing in the Frontier League:

David Vinsky’s two-run homer in the seventh inning gave the New York Boulders a 2-1 victory over the Tri-City ValleyCats on Sunday night in Pomona in a game delayed 1 hour, 1 minute in the first inning following an argument between first-base umpire Warren Nicholson and Boulders second baseman Tucker Nathans. Nathans was ejected and Nicholson was removed from the game after appearing to initiate contact with Nathans.

During the same delay, the Boulders removed the centerfield television camera because of accusations by ValleyCats manager Pete Incaviglia that the Boulders were using it to steal signs, according to Boulders team president Shawn Reilly.

Pete Incaviglia?????????

And is this what it’s going to take to get Angel Hernandez ejected from a game? Because if so, let’s get Incaviglia a Major League Baseball job … STAT!!!

Topics  
Mets
Author image

metstradamus

View All Posts By metstradamus

metstradamus

View All Posts By metstradamus

Related To Mets

Mets
Pete Alonso, New York Mets

8/28/23 Game Preview: Texas Rangers at New York Mets

Author image Mike Phillips  •  6h
Mets
Drew Gilbert, Binghamton Rumble Ponies
Minor League Mondays: Drew Gilbert Becomes Mets’ Top Outfield Prospect
Author image Mike Phillips  •  11h
Mets
Rafael Ortega, New York Mets
New York Mets Walk Off With 3-2 Win Over Los Angeles Angels
Author image Mike Phillips  •  Aug 27 2023
Mets
DJ Stewart, New York Mets
8/27/23 Game Preview: Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets
Author image Mike Phillips  •  Aug 27 2023
Mets
Angel Cookie 1
Putting Lipstick On A Cookie
Author image metstradamus  •  Aug 26 2023
Mets
Lindor HR vs Angels
8/26/23 Game Preview: Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets
Author image metstradamus  •  Aug 26 2023
Mets
Senga Tips Cap
That Noise You Heard Was A New Tenant In The Basement
Author image metstradamus  •  Aug 26 2023
More News
Arrow to top