News

Giant Killer Florida Ready for Second Round NHL Playoff Battle Against Toronto

Author image
Bob Harvey
3 min read
Toronto vs. Florida NHL

The surprising Florida Panthers, who dispatched a historically great Boston Bruins team, takes on the  favored Toronto Maple Leafs Tuesday night in the opener of their NHL second round playoff series.

The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena where the Maple Leafs are -155 moneyline favorites in Game 1 with the Panthers priced at +140. The puckline shows Florida at +1.5/-180 while Toronto is -1.5/+160. The total is 6.5.

 Florida Panthers (46-35-7-1, 4-3, 8th seed)

Florida fell behind 3-1 in the first-round series against Boston, only to win the final three games to advance. The Bruins set NHL records with 65 regular season wins and 135 points but they were done in by this Carter Verhaeghe goal at 8:35 of overtime:

There were several players who stepped up in the Boston series. Leading the way was Matthew Tkachuk who had 11 points (five goals, six assists) against the Bruins:

Florida will be without a key player for the series.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice announced that forward Ryan Lomberg is week-to-week with an upper-body injury. He was injured in Game 1 against the Bruins. He played through it the next three games but sat out the final three against Boston.

Lomberg had 12 goals and eight assists while playing all 82 games in the regular season.

Toronto Maple Leafs (54-23-9-2, 4-3, #4 seed)

The Maple Leafs hadn’t won a playoff series in 19 years. But Toronto ended the losing streak by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning, who had reached the Stanley Cup Finals in two of the past three seasons.

Toronto forward Auston Matthews has scored a goal in four straight games and comes into the series riding a six-game point streak (five goals, four assists). He has 22 points (13 goals, nine assists) in 22 career games against the Panthers.

Morgan Rielly enters the series riding a five-game point streak (three goals, five assists), and owns 26 points (two goals, 24 assists) in 32 games against Florida

All Atlantic Division matchup

Florida and Toronto should be quite familiar with each other. Not only do they both play in the Atlantic Division, but they met three times in the final three weeks of the regular season, with the Maple Leafs winning twice and dropping the other game in overtime.

Bottom line

Few hockey fans envisioned an Eastern Conference second-round matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers. But here we are with two familiar foes meeting for a chance to move into the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Toronto is a -160 favorite in the series while Florida is priced at +160. With the Boston Bruins out of the picture, the Maple Leafs are now the betting favorite to win the Eastern Conference at +175. The Panthers are +450 to capture the East.

Topics  
News
Author image

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Related To News

News

NFL Draft: The Best 6th Round Picks Of All Time

Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 30 2023
News
Entertainment: Vanessa Williams
Next Fox Or CNN TV Host Fired Odds: Jeanine Pirro, Mark Levin Favorites To Leave Next
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 26 2023
News
Tucker Carlson stands at the podium.
Tucker Carlson Next Media Job Odds: Could Fox News Host Be Headed To Rumble or OANN?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 25 2023
News
Simone Biles Jonathan Owens
Olympic Champion Gymnast Simone Biles Marries NFL Player Jonathan Owens
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 22 2023
News
Syndication: York Daily Record
NFL Draft 2023: Joey Porter Jr Prospect Profile, Draft Projection, Stats, 40-Time, Bench Press, and More
Author image jamesboutros  •  Apr 21 2023
News
Boston Marathon
77 Year Old Patty Hung Completed Record-Breaking 37th Straight Boston Marathon
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 19 2023
News
Sha'Carri Richardson
Sha’Carri Ricardson Posts Record Time In First 100 Meter Individual Race Of 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 10 2023
More News
Arrow to top