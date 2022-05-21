Go Get A Pete Alonso Mug For Charity

With no baseball last night because of the snow (yeah, snow … in May), this is the perfect time to tell you about something Pete Alonso is doing for charity:

Dugout Mugs is proud to announce Homers For Heroes/The Alonso Foundation as our latest Cheers to Charity recipient. Started by New York Mets superstar Pete Alonso and his wife Haley, Homers for Heroes was started to raise money and support those who helped throughout the pandemic. “We felt that we needed to step up and help in any way possible,” Alonso said. “As our lives have changed, we’ve been continually struck by the acts of kindness and humanity that we’ve seen emerge – from doctors working long hours to people taking care of their neighbors and many more stories.” (…) That selflessness is what has made Pete a leader on the field and off and the reason it was a home run for Dugout Mugs and the 2x Home Run Derby champion to team up and raise money. In addition to our initial donation, a portion of all sales from our collection at DugoutMugs.com/PeteAlonso will go directly back to the foundation.

You can read the rest of the press release here.

You probably know by now how these work. You can drink out of a bat. It’s fun, and you can do this now and help Pete’s Homers for Heroes charity in the process. So order a mug or five here.