Golden State Warriors Can Draw Even with Win over Sacramento Kings in NBA Playoff Series

Bob Harvey
fox vs. curry

The Golden State Warriors seek to draw even when they host the Sacramento Kings in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series. Tip-off is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center in San Francisco where the defending champion Warriors are favored by -7.5 points. The total is 238.

Golden State Warriors (45-40, 1-2, #6 seed)

Sacramento took the first two games of the series on its home floor, forcing Golden State into a virtual must win situation in Game 3. And the Warriors responded in a big way posting 114-97 home win on Thursday. Stephen Curry led the way with 36 points including six three-pointers:

Kevin Looney came up huge for the Warriors pulling down 20 rebounds and dishing out nine assists. He also was assigned with guarding Kings big man Domantas Sabonis because of Draymond Green’s one-game suspension. Looney was up to the task. There were hustle plays:

And there were scoring plays (not many since he only had four points)

Of course there were rebounds. Lots and lots of rebounds:

 Sacramento Kings (50-35, 2-1, #3 seed)

While Curry has done the bulk of the heavy lifting for the Warriors (31.1 ppg.), Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox has shown the way for his team, averaging 25.3 points and eight assists per game. He’s been especially strong in the final quarter:

Golden State was able to slow him down in the fourth quarter of Game 3, holding him to two points on 1 of 4 shooting.

Green returns for Game 4

For better or worse, the Warriors will have Draymond Green back in the lineup after he served a one-game suspension for stomping on Sabonis:

In terms of playoff suspensions, this isn’t Green’s first rodeo.

In 2016, he was suspended for a crucial Game 5 loss to the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals after accumulating too many flagrant fouls in the playoffs that season. The Warriors wound up losing in seven games.

The Warriors love Green’s passion and “edge”. He’s a former second round pick that became an All-Star. Then an Olympic gold medalist, member of four NBA championship teams, 2016-17 defensive player of the year and seven-time All-NBA defensive team selection. He’s headed for his eighth this season. But he’s a ticking time bomb.

News
Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
