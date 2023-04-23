Golden State Warriors Can Draw Even with Win over Sacramento Kings in NBA Playoff Series

The Golden State Warriors seek to draw even when they host the Sacramento Kings in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series. Tip-off is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center in San Francisco where the defending champion Warriors are favored by -7.5 points. The total is 238.

Golden State Warriors (45-40, 1-2, #6 seed)

Sacramento took the first two games of the series on its home floor, forcing Golden State into a virtual must win situation in Game 3. And the Warriors responded in a big way posting 114-97 home win on Thursday. Stephen Curry led the way with 36 points including six three-pointers:

Steph Curry hits the long range three to start the game Golden State Warriors lead by 5 early against the Sacramento Kings#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/70jTcnwIyQ — The Colosseum – On-Chain Sports Betting (@Colosseum_so) April 21, 2023

Kevin Looney came up huge for the Warriors pulling down 20 rebounds and dishing out nine assists. He also was assigned with guarding Kings big man Domantas Sabonis because of Draymond Green’s one-game suspension. Looney was up to the task. There were hustle plays:

Kevon Looney is a Warriors legend pic.twitter.com/tHp06no31e — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) April 21, 2023

And there were scoring plays (not many since he only had four points)

With this bucket, Kevon Looney officially has 4 points and 20 rebounds on 4/20 pic.twitter.com/MHwODMKtQR — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) April 21, 2023

Of course there were rebounds. Lots and lots of rebounds:

Kevon Looney brought the hustle 4 PTS

20 REBOUNDS

9 AST

+21 pic.twitter.com/IFab2jVZmW — Vince (연지우) (@vinceswish) April 21, 2023

Sacramento Kings (50-35, 2-1, #3 seed)

While Curry has done the bulk of the heavy lifting for the Warriors (31.1 ppg.), Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox has shown the way for his team, averaging 25.3 points and eight assists per game. He’s been especially strong in the final quarter:

De'Aaron Fox was a menace in the fourth quarter this season. That trend has continued in the NBA Playoffs. Fox in the 4Q during Game 1 & 2: 15 PTS | 5/9 FG | 3/3 3PT | 3 AST

11 PTS | 5/9 FG | 1/2 3PT | 3 AST Clutch Player of the Year. 🦊 pic.twitter.com/XGXEOb4VhP — Frankie Cartoscelli (@FCartoscelli3) April 18, 2023

Golden State was able to slow him down in the fourth quarter of Game 3, holding him to two points on 1 of 4 shooting.

Green returns for Game 4

For better or worse, the Warriors will have Draymond Green back in the lineup after he served a one-game suspension for stomping on Sabonis:

Sabonis grabbed draymond green’s leg but that’s no excuse to STOMP on his chest, could have broken some ribs pic.twitter.com/oDh5VKwcwX — CarlosStory (@CarlosxcStory) April 18, 2023

In terms of playoff suspensions, this isn’t Green’s first rodeo.

In 2016, he was suspended for a crucial Game 5 loss to the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals after accumulating too many flagrant fouls in the playoffs that season. The Warriors wound up losing in seven games.

The Warriors love Green’s passion and “edge”. He’s a former second round pick that became an All-Star. Then an Olympic gold medalist, member of four NBA championship teams, 2016-17 defensive player of the year and seven-time All-NBA defensive team selection. He’s headed for his eighth this season. But he’s a ticking time bomb.