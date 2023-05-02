Grizzlies to Dillon Brooks: Will Not be Brought Back Under Any Circumstances

It’s official. Poke a bear, lose a job.

That’s the hard truth for Dillon Brooks. The former Oregon Duck has been informed by the Memphis Grizzlies that he will not be brought back under any circumstances:

Grizzlies have informed Dillon Brooks he will not be brought back "under any circumstances," per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/66ezbI51u7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 2, 2023

Brooks calls out LeBron

If the Lakers vs. Grizzlies was the main event, the underdcard was the one-sided beef between Dillion Brooks and LeBron James.

After Memphis’ Game 2 win over the Lakers, Brooks said that James was old and that he doesn’t respect the NBA’s all-time scoring leader because he has yet to drop 40 on him. While James had been downplaying Brooks’ comments all series, there’s a clip going around that caught The King exchanging words with Brooks prior to Game 3:

LeBron broke Dillon Brooks 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cM8ynfaKI0 — Lakers Empire (@LakersEmpire) April 23, 2023

Talked the talk but couldn’t walk the walk

Across the six games, Brooks underperformed. He averaged 10.5 points on nearly 13 shots per game while shooting 31.2 percent overall and 23.8 percent from 3-point range. And on the other end of the court, defense he was a non-factor . James was 18-of-31 with Brooks on him as his primary defender. And remember when the now former Grizzlie said LeBron wouldn’t go to his left? Brooks found out the hard way that yes, hedoes go to his left:

Didn’t Dillon Brooks say “LeBron never goes to his left” LMAOOOOOOpic.twitter.com/AIaCwFGOCv — Aaron Hunter (@aahunter3434) April 25, 2023

Brooks is a serial smack talker

No one was surprised that Brooks was popping off and talking smack. He’s done it to Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors for the past two years now. However, that doesn’t mean that as each time passes, he’s looking more like a fool every time. It seems like he can’t back up his trash talk with his performance. In fact, after getting schooled repeatedly by LeBron and Lakers, he just quit talking. He blew off mandatory post-game media interviews on the road and was fined $25,000 dollars.

Brooks was suspended for one game last postseason. He was ejected from another against the Lakers this time around. He turned out to be a negative for the Grizzlies’ offense and in the bigger picture an embarrassment for the franchise.

But in retrospect Brooks committed the cardinal sin of NBA distractions against the Lakers: he didn’t back up his nonsense on the court.

As history will note, it turns out Draymond Green was right when he told Brooks “The dynasty starts after you, not with you”.