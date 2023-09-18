The 2023 Diamond League Finals in track and field came to a close on Sunday from Eugene, Oregon, and two world records were set on Sunday. In the men’s pole vault, Armand Duplantis of Sweden set the world record in the men’s pole vault with a jump of 6.23 metres. In the women’s 5000 metres, Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia set the world record with a time of 14 minutes, and 21 seconds.

Men’s Pole Vault

Duplantis, who was born in Lafayette, Louisiana, but is of Swedish descent, was the gold medalist in the men’s pole vault at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021. It was the third straight year he won the Diamond League title. Ernest Obiena of the Philippines won the silver medal in Eugene with a jump of 5.82 metres. Sam Kendricks of the United States won the bronze medal with a jump of 5.72 metres. Duplantis reached the podium by 0.51 metres over Kurtis Marschall of Australia, who had a jump of 5.72 metres as well.

Women’s 5000 Metres

Tsegay won the bronze medal in the women’s 5000 metres at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021. In Eugene on Sunday, Beatrice Chebet of Kenya won the silver medal with a time of 14:05.92. Ejgayehu Taye of Ethiopia won the bronze medal with a time of 14:21.52. Tsegay reached the podium extremely comfortably by 40.60 seconds. Lilian Kasait Rengeruk of Kenya finished in fourth place with a time of 14:40.81.

Who had the Previous World Records?

Duplantis actually broke his own world record. He had a pole vault of 6.22 metres in Clermont-Ferrand, France on February 25, 2023 at the All Star Persche meeting, The world record Duplantis posted was the sixth time he set his own World Record that he initially set on February 8, 2020 in Torun, Poland with a jump of 6.17 metres. Tsegay meanwhile broke the world record time previously set by Faith Kipyegon of Kenya, who had a time of 14:05.20 in Paris, France on June 9, 2023.