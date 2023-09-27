How to Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: Date, Time, and Fight Card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: takes place on Saturday, September 30th. In this article, we’ll go over how to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo and stream the super middleweight title fight.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo will be live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Canelo Alvarez will be putting his WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF super middleweight titles on the line when he takes on Jermell Charlo for a bout to see who is the best super middleweight and the best boxer on the planet this Saturday night.

Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The Best Boxing Betting Sites for Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Date, Time, Location, and TV Channel

🥊 Boxing PPV: Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo 📅 Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 🕙 When is Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: 10:00 P.M. ET

10:00 P.M. ET 🏟 Where is Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, Nevada 📺 TV Channel: Showtime PPV

Showtime PPV 🏆 Main Event: Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo

📊 Boxing Stats: Canelo Alvarez 59-2-2, 39 KO | Jermell Charlo 35-1, 19 KO

How to Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo With A Free Live Stream

The Canelo vs Charlo fight will be televised on Showtime PPV. For boxing fans that have cut the cord or don’t have access to Showtime streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.

BetOnline offers members the ability to watch boxing matches once they’ve placed a wager on the bout. That means new members can sign up for BetOnline and watch the Canelo vs Charlo fight almost instantly.

Here’s how to watch the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo fight with a free live stream.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Create an account and make a qualifying deposit Place a bet on Canelo vs Charlo Stream the Canelo vs Charlo fight for free

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Fight Card

On September 30, 2023, two of the best boxers in the world will square off in a blockbuster showdown: Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo.

Alvarez is the undisputed super middleweight champion of the world, and widely regarded as the pound-for-pound best boxer. He has a record of 58-2-2, with 39 knockouts. Charlo is the undisputed junior middleweight champion of the world, and has a record of 35-1-1, with 19 knockouts.

This fight is a true clash of titans. Alvarez is the bigger, stronger fighter, with a reach advantage. He is also a very skilled boxer, with a good jab and a variety of punches in his arsenal. Charlo is the more explosive fighter, with devastating knockout power. He is also a very good boxer, but he is not as skilled as Alvarez. On paper, Alvarez is the favorite to win this fight. He has the size, strength, reach, and skill advantage. However, Charlo is a very dangerous fighter, and he has the power to knock out anyone.

Let's take a look at the full fight card for Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo:

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo; For Alvarez’s WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF super middleweight titles

Jesus Ramos Jr. vs. Erickson Lubin; Light middleweight

Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios; For the vacant WBC interim welterweight title

Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Resendiz; Middleweight

Frank Sanchez vs. Scott Alexander; Heavyweight

Gabriel Valenzuela vs. Yeis Gabriel Solano; Super lightweight

Terrell Gausha vs. KeAndre Leatherwood; Middleweight

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Isaac Rodrigues; Light heavyweight

Curmel Moton vs. Ezequiel Flores; Super featherweight

Justin Viloria vs. Angel Barrera; Super featherweight

Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Abimbola Osundairo; Super middleweight

Abilkhan Amankul vs. Joeshon James; Middleweight

