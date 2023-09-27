Boxing News and Rumors

How to Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: Date, Time, and Fight Card

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
4 min read
canelo charlo

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: takes place on Saturday, September 30th. In this article, we’ll go over how to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo and stream the super middleweight title fight.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo will be live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Canelo Alvarez will be putting his WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF super middleweight titles on the line when he takes on Jermell Charlo for a bout to see who is the best super middleweight and the best boxer on the planet this Saturday night.

Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Date, Time, Location, and TV Channel

  • 🥊 Boxing PPV:Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo
  • 📅 Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • 🕙 When is Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: 10:00 P.M. ET
  • 🏟 Where is Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: T-Mobile Arena |Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 📺 TV Channel: Showtime PPV
  • 🏆 Main Event: Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo
  📊 Boxing Stats: Canelo Alvarez 59-2-2, 39 KO |  Jermell Charlo 35-1-1, 19 KO

How to Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo With A Free Live Stream

The Canelo vs Charlo fight will be televised on Showtime PPV. For boxing fans that have cut the cord or don’t have access to Showtime streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.

BetOnline offers members the ability to watch boxing matches once they’ve placed a wager on the bout. That means new members can sign up for BetOnline and watch the Canelo vs Charlo fight almost instantly.

Here’s how to watch the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo fight with a free live stream.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Place a bet on Canelo vs Charlo
  4. Stream the Canelo vs Charlo fight for free

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Fight Card

On September 30, 2023, two of the best boxers in the world will square off in a blockbuster showdown: Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo.

Alvarez is the undisputed super middleweight champion of the world, and widely regarded as the pound-for-pound best boxer. He has a record of 58-2-2, with 39 knockouts. Charlo is the undisputed junior middleweight champion of the world, and has a record of 35-1-1, with 19 knockouts.

This fight is a true clash of titans. Alvarez is the bigger, stronger fighter, with a reach advantage. He is also a very skilled boxer, with a good jab and a variety of punches in his arsenal. Charlo is the more explosive fighter, with devastating knockout power. He is also a very good boxer, but he is not as skilled as Alvarez. On paper, Alvarez is the favorite to win this fight. He has the size, strength, reach, and skill advantage. However, Charlo is a very dangerous fighter, and he has the power to knock out anyone.

Let's take a look at the full fight card for Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo:

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo; For Alvarez’s WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF super middleweight titles
  • Jesus Ramos Jr. vs. Erickson Lubin; Light middleweight
  • Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios; For the vacant WBC interim welterweight title
  • Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Resendiz; Middleweight
  • Frank Sanchez vs. Scott Alexander; Heavyweight
  • Gabriel Valenzuela vs. Yeis Gabriel Solano; Super lightweight
  • Terrell Gausha vs. KeAndre Leatherwood; Middleweight
  • Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Isaac Rodrigues; Light heavyweight
  • Curmel Moton vs. Ezequiel Flores; Super featherweight
  • Justin Viloria vs. Angel Barrera; Super featherweight
  • Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Abimbola Osundairo; Super middleweight
  • Abilkhan Amankul vs. Joeshon James; Middleweight

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
