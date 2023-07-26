Boxing News and Rumors

How to Watch Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford: Date, Time, and Fight Card

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford

Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford takes place on Saturday, July 29th. In this article, we’ll go over how to watch Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford and stream the Welterweight title fight.

Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford will be live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Errol Spence Jr. will be putting his WBC, IBF, and WBA welterweight titles on the line when he takes on Terence Crawford who will be putting up his WBO welterweight title for a unification bout to see who is the best welterweight and the best boxer on the planet this Saturday night.

Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Spence Jr. vs Crawford fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford Date, Time, Location, and TV Channel

  • 🥊 Boxing PPV: Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford
  • 📅 Spence Jr. vs Crawford Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • 🕙 When is Spence Jr. vs Crawford : 8:00 P.M. ET
  • 🏟 Where is Spence Jr. vs Crawford : Firelake Arena | Shawnee, Oklahoma
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏆 Main Event: Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford
  • 📊 Boxing Stats: Errol Spence Jr. 28-0, 22 KO |  Terence Crawford 39-0, 30 KO

How to Watch Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford With A Free Live Stream

The Spence Jr. vs Crawford fight will be televised on ESPN+ PPV. For boxing fans that have cut the cord or don’t have access to ESPN+ streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.

BetOnline offers members the ability to watch boxing matches once they’ve placed a wager on the bout. That means new members can sign up for BetOnline and watch the Spence Jr. vs Crawford fight almost instantly.

Here’s how to watch the Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford fight with a free live stream.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Place a bet on Spence Jr. vs Crawford
  4. Stream the Spence Jr. vs Crawford fight for free

Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford Fight Card

The highly anticipated fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford for the undisputed welterweight championship is set to take place on July 29, 2023, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This fight is expected to be one of the biggest boxing events of the year, with both fighters being undefeated champions in their respective weight classes

Errol Spence Jr. is the unified IBF/WBC/WBA welterweight champion, with a record of 28-0-0 and 22 KOs. He is known for his powerful punches and his ability to control the pace of the fight. Spence is a southpaw fighter with a height of 5’9½” and a reach of 72″. He is coming off a victory against Yordenis Ugas in April 2022.

Terence Crawford, on the other hand, is the WBO welterweight champion, with a record of 39-0-0 and 30 KOs. He is also a southpaw fighter with a height of 5’8″ and a reach of 74″. Crawford is known for his quick footwork and his ability to adapt to his opponent’s style. He is coming off a victory against David Avanesyan in December 2022.

Both fighters have a lot to prove in this fight, with the winner being crowned the undisputed welterweight champion. Spence will be looking to defend his titles and prove that he is the best welterweight fighter in the world, while Crawford will be looking to add another title to his collection and cement his legacy as one of the greatest boxers of all time.

Let’s take a look at the full fight card for Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford:

  • Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr., undisputed welterweight title
  • Isaac Cruz vs. Giovanni Cabrera
  • Nonito Donaire vs. Alexandro Santiago, vacant WBC bantamweight title
  • Sergio Garcia vs. Yoenis Tellez, junior middleweight

Boxing Betting Guides 2023

