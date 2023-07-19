George Kambosos Jr. vs Maxi Hughes takes place on Saturday, July 22nd. In this article, we’ll go over how to watch George Kambosos Jr. vs Maxi Hughes Villa and stream the Lightweight fight.

George Kambosos Jr. vs Maxi Hughes will be live from Firelake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

George Kambosos Jr. will be looking to get back on track after back-to-back losses to Devin Haney when he takes on Maxi Hughes this Saturday night.

Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Kambosos Jr. vs Hughes fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

George Kambosos Jr. vs Maxi Hughes Date, Time, Location, and TV Channel

How to Watch George Kambosos Jr. vs Maxi Hughes With A Free Live Stream

The Kambosos Jr. vs Hughes fight will be televised on ESPN+. For boxing fans that have cut the cord or don’t have access to ESPN+ streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.

BetOnline offers members the ability to watch boxing matches once they’ve placed a wager on the bout. That means new members can sign up for BetOnline and watch the Kambosos Jr. vs Hughes fight almost instantly.

Here’s how to watch the George Kambosos Jr. vs Maxi Hughes fight with a free live stream.

George Kambosos Jr. vs Maxi Hughes Fight Card

George Kambosos Jr. is looking to get back on track after losing his unified lightweight titles to Devin Haney in two consecutive fights. He will face Maxi Hughes, the IBO lightweight champion, in a non-title bout on July 22nd. Kambosos is a former unified lightweight champion who is known for his aggressive style and his ability to pressure his opponents. He is also a very good boxer, with good footwork and head movement. Hughes is a former British lightweight champion who is known for his durability and his ability to take a punch. He is also a very good boxer, with good timing and accuracy.

This fight is a good test for both Kambosos and Hughes. Kambosos needs to prove that he can still be a top contender in the lightweight division, while Hughes needs to prove that he can beat a former unified champion. I think this fight will be a close one. Kambosos is the more aggressive fighter, but Hughes is the more durable fighter. I think the fight will come down to who can land the cleaner punches. If Kambosos can pressure Hughes and land his shots, he will win the fight. However, if Hughes can weather the storm and land his own punches, he will win the fight.

This fight promises to be an exciting and competitive matchup between two skilled and powerful fighters. Fans can expect an action-packed bout that could end in a knockout.

Let’s take a look at the full fight card for George Kambosos Jr. vs Maxi Hughes:

George Kambosos Jr vs. Maxi Hughes; Lightweight

Keyshawn Davis vs. Fancesco Patera; Lightweight

Giovani Santillan vs. Erick Bone; Welterweight

Troy Isley vs. Antonio Todd; Middleweight

Amron Sands vs. Hemo Ahio; Heavyweight

Roney Hines vs. Michael Pirotton; Heavyweight

Stephan Shaw vs. Joseph Goodall; Heavyweight

Jeremiah Milton vs. Willie Harvey; Heavyweight

