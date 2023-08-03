Boxing News and Rumors

How to Watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz: Date, Time, and Fight Card

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
4 min read
paul vs diaz

 Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz takes place on Saturday, August 5th. In this article, we’ll go over how to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz and stream the highly anticipated matchup.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz will be live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Jake Paul has been calling out Nate Diaz for quite some time over social media and they are finally ready to settle the beef in the squared circle this Saturday night as Diaz makes his professional boxing debut while Paul will make his seventh walk to the ring.

Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Paul vs Diaz fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

 Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Date, Time, Location, and TV Channel

  • 🥊 Boxing PPV: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz
  • 📅 Paul vs Diaz Date: Saturday, August 5th, 2023
  • 🕙 When is Paul vs Diaz : 8:00 P.M. ET
  • 🏟 Where is Paul vs Diaz : American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏆 Main Event: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz
  • 📊 Boxing Stats: Jake Paul 6-1, 4 KO |  Nate Diaz 21-13, 4 KO (MMA)

How to Watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz With A Free Live Stream

The Paul vs Diaz fight will be televised on ESPN+ PPV. For boxing fans that have cut the cord or don’t have access to ESPN+ streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.

BetOnline offers members the ability to watch boxing matches once they’ve placed a wager on the bout. That means new members can sign up for BetOnline and watch the Paul vs Diaz fight almost instantly.

Here’s how to watch the Jake Paul vs Nate Dia fight with a free live stream.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Place a bet on Paul vs Diaz
  4. Stream the Paul vs Diaz fight for free

 Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Fight Card

Jake Paul, the YouTube star turned professional boxer, has quickly risen to prominence in the boxing world. With a record of 6-1, Paul has knocked out four of his five opponents and has shown improvement with each fight. While some question his legitimacy as a boxer, there is no denying his popularity and drawing power. Paul has faced a variety of opponents, including NBA stars, YouTubers, former MMA champions, and even a legitimate boxer in his last fight which was his first loss.

Nate Diaz, a former UFC fighter and fan favorite, will be making his professional boxing debut in this matchup. Diaz brings a wealth of combat sports experience and is known for his toughness and striking ability. Many believe that Diaz has the skills to expose Paul’s boxing abilities and hand him his second defeat and possibly retire from the sport. With his adaptability and relevance as a fighter, Diaz aims to make a statement in his first fight outside of the UFC in 17 years

In terms of fighting styles, Jake Paul has shown power and aggression in the ring, often looking for the knockout. He has a clear size advantage over Diaz, which could play a factor in the fight. On the other hand, Nate Diaz is known for his durability and ability to take a punch. He possesses a strong boxing foundation and has faced top-level competition in the UFC

The outcome of this fight will likely depend on several factors. If Jake Paul can utilize his size and power effectively, he may be able to overwhelm Diaz and secure another knockout victory. However, if Diaz can weather the storm and use his experience and technical skills to outbox Paul, he could expose any weaknesses and potentially hand Paul his first defeat.

Let’s take a look at the full fight card for Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz:

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 8 p.m. ET)

  • Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz
  • Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy
  • Jeremy Stephens vs. Chris Avila
  • H20 Sylve vs. William Silva
  • Shadasia Green vs. Olivia Curry
  • Angel Beltran vs. Alan Sanchez

Preliminary Card (DAZN at 6:15 p.m. ET)

  • Kevin Newman II vs. Quillisto Madera
  • Noel Cavazos vs. Jose Aguayo
  • CJ Hamilon vs. Luciano Ramos

