How to Watch Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa: Date, Time, and Fight Card

Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa takes place on Saturday, July 8th. In this article, we’ll go over how to watch Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa and stream the IBF Welterweight title fight.

Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa will be live from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ.

Jaron Ennis will defend his IBF Welterweight title in a highly anticipated bout against Roiman Villa his toughest test date for the young rising star.

Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Ennis vs. Villa fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa Date, Time, Location, and TV Channel

🥊 Boxing PPV: Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa

Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa 📅 Ennis vs. Villa Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 🕙 When is Ennis vs. Villa: 10:00 P.M. ET

10:00 P.M. ET 🏟 Where is Ennis vs. Villa: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ

Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ 📺 TV Channel: Showtime

Showtime 🏆 Main Event: Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa

Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa 📊 Boxing Stats: Jaron Ennis 30-0, 27 KO | Roiman Villa 26-1, 24 KO

How to Watch Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa With A Free Live Stream

The Ennis vs. Villa fight will be televised on Showtime. For boxing fans that have cut the cord or don’t have access to Showtime streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.

For boxing fans that have cut the cord or don't have access to Showtime streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.

Here’s how to watch the Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa fight with a free live stream.

Stream the Ennis vs. Villa fight for free

Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa Fight Card

Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa will go toe-to-toe for the IBF welterweight title.

Jaron Ennis (30-0, 27 KOs) is an undefeated American superstar with powerful knockout power. In his last fight, he dominated Karen Chukhadzhian for the interim IBF welterweight championship via unanimous decision. Ennis is known for his explosive power and speed. He possesses excellent footwork and has a wide range of offensive skills. He can deliver devastating combinations and has a high knockout percentage.

Roiman Villa (26-1, 24 KOs) is a determined fighter who is looking to score an upset and ruin Ennis’ undefeated record. He has expressed confidence in his abilities and is motivated to face the best fighters. Villa is likely to bring a strong fighting spirit and determination to the ring. In his last fight he outboxed undefeated welterweight Rashidi Ellis to a majority decision. This fight promises to be an exciting and competitive matchup between two skilled and powerful fighters. Fans can expect an action-packed bout that could end in a knockout. Let’s take a look at the full fight card for Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa:

Main card Jaron Ennis vs. Roiman Villa, 12 rounds, welterweight – Ennis’ interim IBF welterweight title

Yoelvis Gomez vs. Marquis Taylor, 10 rounds, middleweight

Edwin De Los Santos vs. Joseph Adorno, 10 rounds, lightweight Undercard Euri Cedeno vs. William Townsel, 8 rounds, middleweight

Steven Torres vs. James Evans, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Dwyke Flemmings Jr vs. Henry Rivera, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Ismail Muhammad vs. Parker Gregory Bruno, 4 rounds, welterweight

