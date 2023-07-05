How to Watch Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa: Date, Time, and Fight Card

Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa takes place on Saturday, July 8th. In this article, we’ll go over how to watch Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa and stream the IBF Welterweight title fight.
Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa will be live from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ.
Jaron Ennis will defend his IBF Welterweight title in a highly anticipated bout against Roiman Villa his toughest test date for the young rising star.
Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Ennis vs. Villa fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.
Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa Date, Time, Location, and TV Channel
- 🥊 Boxing PPV: Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa
- 📅 Ennis vs. Villa Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- 🕙 When is Ennis vs. Villa: 10:00 P.M. ET
- 🏟 Where is Ennis vs. Villa: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ
- 📺 TV Channel: Showtime
- 🏆 Main Event: Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa
- 📊 Boxing Stats: Jaron Ennis 30-0, 27 KO | Roiman Villa 26-1, 24 KO
How to Watch Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa With A Free Live Stream
The Ennis vs. Villa fight will be televised on Showtime. For boxing fans that have cut the cord or don’t have access to Showtime streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.
BetOnline offers members the ability to watch boxing matches once they’ve placed a wager on the bout. That means new members can sign up for BetOnline and watch the Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo fight almost instantly.
Here’s how to watch the Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa fight with a free live stream.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Create an account and make a qualifying deposit
- Place a bet on Ennis vs. Villa
- Stream the Ennis vs. Villa fight for free
Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa Fight Card
Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa will go toe-to-toe for the IBF welterweight title.
Jaron Ennis (30-0, 27 KOs) is an undefeated American superstar with powerful knockout power. In his last fight, he dominated Karen Chukhadzhian for the interim IBF welterweight championship via unanimous decision. Ennis is known for his explosive power and speed. He possesses excellent footwork and has a wide range of offensive skills. He can deliver devastating combinations and has a high knockout percentage.
Main card
- Jaron Ennis vs. Roiman Villa, 12 rounds, welterweight – Ennis’ interim IBF welterweight title
- Yoelvis Gomez vs. Marquis Taylor, 10 rounds, middleweight
- Edwin De Los Santos vs. Joseph Adorno, 10 rounds, lightweight
Undercard
- Euri Cedeno vs. William Townsel, 8 rounds, middleweight
- Steven Torres vs. James Evans, 6 rounds, heavyweight
- Dwyke Flemmings Jr vs. Henry Rivera, 4 rounds, super welterweight
- Ismail Muhammad vs. Parker Gregory Bruno, 4 rounds, welterweight
