How to Watch Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois: Date, Time, and Fight Card

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois: takes place on Saturday, August 26th.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois will be live from the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland.

Olkesandr Usyk will be putting his WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles on the line when he takes on Daniel Dubois for a unification bout to see who is the best heavyweight and the best boxer on the planet this Saturday night.

Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois Date, Time, Location, and TV Channel

🥊 Boxing PPV: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 📅 Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 🕙 When is Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois: 2:00 P.M. ET

2:00 P.M. ET 🏟 Where is Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois: Tarczynski Arena | Wroclaw, Poland

Tarczynski Arena Wroclaw, Poland 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 Main Event: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 📊 Boxing Stats: Oleksandr Usyk 20-0, 13 KO | Daniel Dubois 19-1, 18 KO

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois Fight Card

The highly anticipated fight between Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois for the undisputed heavyweight championship is set to take place on August 26, 2023, at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland. This fight is expected to be one of the biggest boxing events of the year, with both fighters being the top heavyweights in all of boxing

Oleksandr Usyk is the unified WBA/WBC/WBO World heavyweight champion, with a record of 20-0-0 and 13 KOs. He is known for his powerful punches and his ability to control the pace of the fight. Usyk is a southpaw fighter with a height of 6’3″ and a reach of 78″. He is coming off a victory against Anthony Joshua by a split decision in August 2022.

Daniel Dubois, on the other hand, has a record of 19-1-0 and 18 KOs. He is an orthodox fighter with a height of 6’5″ and a reach of 78″. Dubois is known for his dangerous power and his ability to end the fight at any given moment. He is coming off a victory against Kevin Lerena in December 2022.

Both fighters have a lot to prove in this fight, with the winner being crowned the undisputed heavyweight champion. Usyk will be looking to defend his titles and prove that he is the best heavyweight fighter in the world, while Dubois will be looking to add another knockout on his resume and claim his spot as one of the top heavyweights in the sport.

Let’s take a look at the full fight card for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois:

Oleksandr Usyk (C) vs Daniel Dubois (WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles)

Denys Berinchyk vs Anthony Yigit (lightweight)

Dmytro Mytrofanov vs Hamzah Sheeraz (middleweight)

Daniel Lapin vs Aro Schwartz (light-heavyweight)

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs Anauel Ngamissengue (middleweight)

Rafal Wolczecki vs Roberto Arriaza (middleweight)

Vasile Cebotari vs Joel Julio (welterweight)

Nursultan Amanzholov vs Lazizbek Mullojonov (heavyweight)

Oleksandr Solomennikov vs Piotr Gudel (featherweight)

Aadam Hamed vs TBA (super-welterweight)

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Janos Penzes (super-lightweight)

Bryce Mills vs Damian Tymosz (super-lightweight)

Yaroslav Khartsyz vs Konrad Czajkowski (lightweight)

