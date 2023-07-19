Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue takes place on Tuesday, July 25th. In this article, we’ll go over how to watch Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue and stream the WBC and WBO Super-bantamweight title fight.

Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue will be live from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Stephen Fulton will defend his WBC and WBO Super-bantamweight title in a highly anticipated bout against Nayoya Inoue who will be moving up in weight to solidify his legacy as one of the greatest boxers in this sport.

Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Ennis vs. Villa fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The Best Boxing Betting Sites for Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue

Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue Date, Time, Location, and TV Channel

🥊 Boxing PPV: Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue

Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue 📅 Ennis vs. Villa Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 🕙 When is Ennis vs. Villa: 4:00 A.M. ET

4:00 A.M. ET 🏟 Where is Ennis vs. Villa: Ariake Arena | Tokyo, Japan

Ariake Arena | Tokyo, Japan 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 Main Event: Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue

Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue 📊 Boxing Stats: Stephen Fulton 21-0, 8 KO | Naoya Inoue 24-0, 21 KO

How to Watch Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue With A Free Live Stream

The Fulton vs. Inoue fight will be televised on Showtime. For boxing fans that have cut the cord or don’t have access to ESPN+ streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.

BetOnline offers members the ability to watch boxing matches once they’ve placed a wager on the bout. That means new members can sign up for BetOnline and watch the Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue fight almost instantly.

Here’s how to watch the Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue fight with a free live stream.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Create an account and make a qualifying deposit Place a bet on Fulton vs. Inoue Stream the Fulton vs. Inoue fight for free

Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue Fight Card

Stephen Fulton and Naoya Inoue are two of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world, and their upcoming fight is a dream matchup for boxing fans. Fulton is the WBO and WBC junior bantamweight champion, while Inoue is the WBA, IBF, and Ring Magazine champion.

Fulton is a slick boxer with excellent footwork and head movement. He is also a very accurate puncher, and he has a good combination of power and speed. Inoue is a more aggressive fighter with a devastating knockout punch. He is also a very good boxer, with good timing and accuracy.

This fight is a clash of styles. Fulton will look to use his speed and footwork to outbox Inoue, while Inoue will look to pressure Fulton and land his power punches. I think this fight will be a close one. Fulton has the advantage in speed and footwork, but Inoue has the advantage in power and aggression. I think the fight will come down to who can land the cleaner punches. If Fulton can land his shots on the outside, he will win the fight. However, if Inoue can get inside and land his power punches, he will win the fight.

This fight promises to be an exciting and competitive matchup between two skilled and powerful fighters. Fans can expect an action-packed bout that could end in a knockout.

Let’s take a look at the full fight card for Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue:

Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue for the WBC and WBO Super-bantamweight titles

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Satoshi Shimizu for the WBO featherweight title

Chihiro Iwashita vs. Hiroyuki Takahara; Super-featherweight

Kanamu Sakama vs. Ryu Horikawa; Super-flyweight

Taiga Imanaga vs. Hebi Marapu; Lightweight

Yoshiki Takei vs. Ronnie Baldonado; Super-bantamweight

Yuki Kajitani vs. Masato Shinoda; Super-flyweight

Kenta Yamakawa vs. Ryosuke Nakamura; Featherweight

Takero Kitano vs. Kenta Kawakami; Featherweight

Boxing Betting Guides 2023