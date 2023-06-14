Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo takes place on Saturday. In this article, we’ll go over how to watch Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo and stream the WBO Super Welterweight title fight.

Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo will be live from the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, QLD, Australia.

Tim Tszyu will defend his WBO Super Welterweight title in a highly anticipated bout against Carlos Campos.



Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo Date, Time, Location, and TV Channel

🥊 Boxing PPV: Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo

Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo 📅 Tszyu vs. Ocampo Date: Saturday, June 18, 2023

Saturday, June 18, 2023 🕙 When is Tszyu vs. Ocampo: 10:00 P.M. ET

10:00 P.M. ET 🏟 Where is Tszyu vs. Ocampo: Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, QLD, Australia

Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, QLD, Australia 📺 TV Channel: Showtime

Showtime 🏆 Main Event: Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo

Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo 📊 Boxing Stats: Tim Tszyu 22-0, 16 KO | Carlos Ocampo 35-2, 13 KO

Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo Fight Card

Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo will go toe-to-toe for the WBO super welterweight title.

Tim Tszyu (22-0, 16 KOs) is an undefeated Australian superstar with a powerful knockout punch. In his last fight, he stopped former WBC junior middleweight champion Tony Harrison in the ninth round. Tszyu is known for his methodical breakdown of opponents, as seen in his fight against Harrison, where he displayed a masterfully timed right hand throughout the bout.

Carlos Ocampo (35-2, 23 KOs) is a dangerous knockout artist from Mexico. He is expected to be one of the “harder” fights for Tszyu, as he poses a technical challenge with his power and skill. Ocampo is a warrior who goes forward without fear, making this an exciting matchup for boxing fans. This fight promises to be an exciting and competitive matchup between two skilled and powerful fighters. Fans can expect an action-packed bout that could end in a knockout. Let’s take a look at the full fight card for Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo.

Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo

Sam Goodman vs. Ra’eese Aleem

Justin Frost vs. Hassan Hamdan

Rocky Ogden vs. Mark Schleibs

Liam Talivaa vs. TBC

Vegas Larfield vs. Jhunrille Castino

Troy Pilcher vs. Hasely Hepi

