Boxing News and Rumors

How to Watch Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo: Date, Time, and Fight Card

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
tszyu ocampo

Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo takes place on Saturday. In this article, we’ll go over how to watch Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo and stream the WBO Super Welterweight title fight.

Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo will be live from the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, QLD, Australia.

Tim Tszyu will defend his WBO Super Welterweight title in a highly anticipated bout against Carlos Campos.

Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Tszyu vs. Ocampo fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The Best Boxing Betting Sites for Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
Exclusive $750 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer

Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo Date, Time, Location, and TV Channel

  • 🥊 Boxing PPV: Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo
  • 📅 Tszyu vs. Ocampo Date: Saturday, June 18, 2023
  • 🕙 When is Tszyu vs. Ocampo: 10:00 P.M. ET
  • 🏟 Where is Tszyu vs. Ocampo: Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, QLD, Australia
  • 📺 TV Channel: Showtime
  • 🏆 Main Event:Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo
  • 📊 Boxing Stats: Tim Tszyu 22-0, 16 KO | Carlos Ocampo 35-2, 13 KO

How to Watch Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo With A Free Live Stream

The Tszyu vs Ocampo fight will be televised on DAZN. For boxing fans that have cut the cord or don’t have access to Showtime streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.

BetOnline offers members the ability to watch boxing matches once they’ve placed a wager on the bout. That means new members can sign up for BetOnline and watch the Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo fight almost instantly.

Here’s how to watch the Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo fight with a free live stream.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Place a bet on Tszyu vs Ocampo
  4. Stream the Tszyu vs Ocampo fight for free

Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo Fight Card

Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo will go toe-to-toe for the WBO super welterweight title.

Tim Tszyu (22-0, 16 KOs) is an undefeated Australian superstar with a powerful knockout punch. In his last fight, he stopped former WBC junior middleweight champion Tony Harrison in the ninth round. Tszyu is known for his methodical breakdown of opponents, as seen in his fight against Harrison, where he displayed a masterfully timed right hand throughout the bout.

Carlos Ocampo (35-2, 23 KOs) is a dangerous knockout artist from Mexico. He is expected to be one of the “harder” fights for Tszyu, as he poses a technical challenge with his power and skill. Ocampo is a warrior who goes forward without fear, making this an exciting matchup for boxing fans.
This fight promises to be an exciting and competitive matchup between two skilled and powerful fighters. Fans can expect an action-packed bout that could end in a knockout.
Let’s take a look at the full fight card for Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo.
  • Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo
  • Sam Goodman vs. Ra’eese Aleem
  • Justin Frost vs. Hassan Hamdan
  • Rocky Ogden vs. Mark Schleibs
  • Liam Talivaa vs. TBC
  • Vegas Larfield vs. Jhunrille Castino
  • Troy Pilcher vs. Hasely Hepi

Boxing Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To Boxing News and Rumors

Boxing News and Rumors
Boxing: Usyk vs Witherspoon

Elite Ukrainian boxers to join army during Russian invasion

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 2 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 25 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Fight Odds, Preview, and Free Boxing Picks
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 26 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
prograis vs zorrilla
How to Watch Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla: Date, Time, and Fight Card
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  35min
Boxing News and Rumors
de487740-0824-11ee-afb6-edad3cbef9f1
Teofimo Lopez Jr. Retires from Boxing After Historic Win
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  22h
Boxing News and Rumors
download (1)
Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 9 2023
Boxing News and Rumors
0oxZHk_0llPcEp200
Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr. Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 9 2023
More News
Arrow to top