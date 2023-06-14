Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo takes place on Saturday. In this article, we’ll go over how to watch Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo and stream the WBO Super Welterweight title fight.
Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo will be live from the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, QLD, Australia.
Tim Tszyu will defend his WBO Super Welterweight title in a highly anticipated bout against Carlos Campos.
Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Tszyu vs. Ocampo fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.
Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo Date, Time, Location, and TV Channel
- 🥊 Boxing PPV: Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo
- 📅 Tszyu vs. Ocampo Date: Saturday, June 18, 2023
- 🕙 When is Tszyu vs. Ocampo: 10:00 P.M. ET
- 🏟 Where is Tszyu vs. Ocampo: Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, QLD, Australia
- 📺 TV Channel: Showtime
- 🏆 Main Event:Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo
- 📊 Boxing Stats: Tim Tszyu 22-0, 16 KO | Carlos Ocampo 35-2, 13 KO
How to Watch Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo With A Free Live Stream
The Tszyu vs Ocampo fight will be televised on DAZN. For boxing fans that have cut the cord or don’t have access to Showtime streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.
BetOnline offers members the ability to watch boxing matches once they’ve placed a wager on the bout. That means new members can sign up for BetOnline and watch the Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo fight almost instantly.
Here’s how to watch the Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo fight with a free live stream.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Create an account and make a qualifying deposit
- Place a bet on Tszyu vs Ocampo
- Stream the Tszyu vs Ocampo fight for free
Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo Fight Card
Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo will go toe-to-toe for the WBO super welterweight title.
Tim Tszyu (22-0, 16 KOs) is an undefeated Australian superstar with a powerful knockout punch. In his last fight, he stopped former WBC junior middleweight champion Tony Harrison in the ninth round. Tszyu is known for his methodical breakdown of opponents, as seen in his fight against Harrison, where he displayed a masterfully timed right hand throughout the bout.
- Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo
- Sam Goodman vs. Ra’eese Aleem
- Justin Frost vs. Hassan Hamdan
- Rocky Ogden vs. Mark Schleibs
- Liam Talivaa vs. TBC
- Vegas Larfield vs. Jhunrille Castino
- Troy Pilcher vs. Hasely Hepi
