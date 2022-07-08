The world’s most famous bike race, the Tour de France 2022 kicked off at the beginning of the month. The top cyclists in the world began their 24-day trek from Copenhagen to Paris on July 1st but are still in the early stages of the 109th anniversary of the Tour de France. Cycling fans have another chance to witness history in 2022, as Tadej Pogcar looks to win his third Tour de France. Below, we’ll go over how to watch Tour de France 2022 on Discovery+ with a VPN from anywhere in the world.

There are multiple platforms fans can use to catch every moment of the Tour de France this year, including Discovery+. While these services require you to be in the US, fans can catch their favorite cyclist in stride using some of the best VPN services on the market.

Scroll down below to learn how to use a VPN to watch the Tour de France 2022 from anywhere in the world.

How to Watch Tour de France 2022 with a VPN from Outside the US

Whether you’re traveling or living abroad, cycling fans can catch up on the action by streaming the Tour de France on their laptop or mobile device by using VPN services.

Below, we’ll go over how to watch the Tour de France 2022 using NordVPN.

Click here to sign up for NordVPN Choose a US server Create an account with Discovery+ Stream Tour de France 2022 from outside the US

The Best VPNs to Watch Tour de France 2022 From Anywhere in the World

Tour de France 2022 Schedule

📅 Tour de France 2022 Date: July 1-July24, 2022

July 1-July24, 2022 🕙 Tour de France 2022 Time:

📺 Streaming Platform: Discovery +

🏆 Tour de France 2021 Winner: Tadej Pogačar

Tadej Pogačar 🎲 Tour de France 2022 Odds: Tadej Pogacar -175 | Jonas Vingegaard +300 | Primoz Roglic +700 | Geraint Thomas +2500

Where To Watch Tour de France 2022 If You’re Outside The US

Many countries in the world offer streaming platforms for the Tour de France. Cycling fans in France, Italy, Belgium, the USA, and Australia never have to miss a minute of action for this year’s race.

But fans traveling or not in those listed countries can still access the live stream using the best VPN service.

Below, we’ll break down the best VPN services available for the Tour de France 2022.

1. NordVPN — Top VPN Service For Live Streaming Events



One of the best options for both beginners and power users, NordVPN offers a combination of great speeds, unbreakable encryption, and an independently-audited no-logs policy. Based out of Panama, Nord VPN is one of the best on the market in 2022.

What We Like:

✅ Excellent performance and speed

✅ Great security features

✅ Unblocks streaming websites

✅ Intuitive apps for most devices

2. PureVPN — Seamless Streaming and Download Services

PureVPN is built for media consumption, making it easy for users to stream from anywhere in the world. With strong data encryption, plenty of secure protocols and easy torrenting features, PureVPN has made a reputation for itself as a user-friendly platform with strong security features.

What We Like:

✅ Easy Access to VPN Services

✅ AES-256 Encryption

✅ Compatible with Android TV

✅ Supports torrenting

3. Surfshark — Unlimited Devices for Live Streaming

A popular VPN service, Surfshark VPN offers unlimited connections on top of competitive pricing. A great VPN for all types of users, it provides thousands of servers worldwide, excellent connection speeds, and military-grade AES encryption.

What We Like:

✅ Available in Multiple Languages

✅ Unlimited Simultaneous connections

✅ Well Designed app

✅ Reliable Streaming Speeds

How to Stream Tour de France 2022 Online Using A VPN

While using a VPN may be confusing for new users, the best VPN services are simple to download and use. VPN services help fans get access to their favorite streaming platforms from anywhere in the world by allowing them to keep their connection private.

Scroll down below to learn how to stream the Tour de France online using a VPN.

Step 1: Choose a VPN



From the list above, click on one of the best VPN services and download the VPN service to your mobile device or desktop.

Our top-rated VPN for Tour de France 2022 was NordVPN. To sign up for NordVPN, Click here.

Step 2: Install Your VPN



After clicking on the link above, new users can get started in installing their new VPN by picking a subscription service.

Customers receive the best deals by signing up for a two-year plan.

Step 3: Go To Discovery+



After connecting to the VPN service, users can choose the United States server to gain access to Discovery+ and watch the Tour de France 2022.

Step 4: Stream Tour de France 2022 For Free

Simply sign up or sign in to your Discovery+ account and stream Tour de France online from anywhere in the world.