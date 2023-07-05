Boxing News and Rumors

How to Watch Vergil Ortiz vs Eimantas Stanionis: Date, Time, and Fight Card

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
eimantas-stanionis-vs-vergil-ortiz-updated-poster_1ubwf0yv32lo015gttwsxmh5ey

Vergil Ortiz vs Eimantas Stanionis takes place on Saturday. In this article, we’ll go over how to watch Vergil Ortiz vs Eimantas Stanionis and stream the WBA World Welterweight title fight.

Vergil Ortiz vs Eimantas Stanionis will be live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Eimantas Stanionis will defend his WBA World Welterweight title in a highly anticipated bout against Vergil Ortiz.

Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Ortiz vs. Stanionis fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The Best Boxing Betting Sites for Vergil Ortiz vs Eimantas Stanionis

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
Exclusive $750 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer

Vergil Ortiz vs Eimantas Stanionis Date, Time, Location, and TV Channel

  • 🥊 Boxing PPV: Vergil Ortiz vs Eimantas Stanionis
  • 📅 Ortiz vs. Stanionis Date: Friday, July 8, 2023
  • 🕙 When is Ortiz vs. Stanionis: 10:00 P.M. ET
  • 🏟 Where is Ortiz vs. Stanionis: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • 📺 TV Channel: DAZN
  • 🏆 Main Event: Vergil Ortiz vs Eimantas Stanionis
  • 📊 Boxing Stats: Vergil Ortiz 19-0, 19 KO | Eimantis Stanionis 14-0, 9 KO

How to Watch Vergil Ortiz vs Eimantas Stanionis With A Free Live Stream

The Ortiz vs. Stanionis fight will be televised on DAZN. For boxing fans that have cut the cord or don’t have access to Showtime streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.

BetOnline offers members the ability to watch boxing matches once they’ve placed a wager on the bout. That means new members can sign up for BetOnline and watch the Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo fight almost instantly.

Here’s how to watch the Vergil Ortiz vs Eimantas Stanionis fight with a free live stream.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Place a bet on Ortiz vs. Stanionis
  4. Stream the Ortiz vs. Stanionis fight for free

Vergil Ortiz vs Eimantas Stanionis Fight Card

Vergil Ortiz vs Eimantis Stanionis will go toe-to-toe for the WBA World Welterweight title.

Vergil Ortiz (19-0, 19 KOs) is an undefeated American rising star in the welterweight who has finished every one of his opponents by knockout or TKO. In his last fight, he defended his WBO International Welterweight title when he TKO undefeated Michael McKinson (22-0). Ortiz has been dominant in his professional career, stopping all of his opponents within the distance. He has faced tough competition and has consistently showcased his knockout power and technical skills.

Eimantis Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs) is a a skilled fighter who took the WBA World Welterweight title from Radzhab Butaev in April. He is known for his technical proficiency, solid defense, and ability to adapt to different styles. Stanionis possesses good footwork and has shown the ability to counter effectively.
This fight promises to be an exciting and competitive matchup between two skilled and powerful fighters. Fans can expect an action-packed bout that could end in a knockout.
Let’s take a look at the full fight card for Vergil Ortiz vs Eimantis Stanionis.
  • Eimantas Stanionis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr.; For Stanionis’ WBA ‘Regular’ welterweight title
  • Marlen Esparza vs. Gabriela Alaniz for WBA, WBC and WBO women’s world flyweight titles
  • Floyd Schofield vs. Haskell Rhodes; Lightweight
  • Eric Tudor vs. Reggie Harris; Super-welterweight
  • Joseph Diaz vs. Jerry Perez; Lightweight
  • Darius Fulgham vs. Jeremiah Curtright; Light-heavyweight

Boxing Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To Boxing News and Rumors

Boxing News and Rumors
Boxing: Usyk vs Witherspoon

Elite Ukrainian boxers to join army during Russian invasion

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 2 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 25 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Fight Odds, Preview, and Free Boxing Picks
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 26 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
ennis-vs-villa-696x696
How to Watch Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa: Date, Time, and Fight Card
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  47min
Boxing News and Rumors
Boxing: Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith
Canelo Alvarez to face Jermell Charlo in Undisputed Las Vegas Showdown on September 30
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 1 2023
Boxing News and Rumors
tszyu ocampo
How to Watch Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo: Date, Time, and Fight Card
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 13 2023
Boxing News and Rumors
prograis vs zorrilla
How to Watch Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla: Date, Time, and Fight Card
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 13 2023
More News
Arrow to top