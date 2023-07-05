How to Watch Vergil Ortiz vs Eimantas Stanionis: Date, Time, and Fight Card

Vergil Ortiz vs Eimantas Stanionis takes place on Saturday. In this article, we’ll go over how to watch Vergil Ortiz vs Eimantas Stanionis and stream the WBA World Welterweight title fight.

Vergil Ortiz vs Eimantas Stanionis will be live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Eimantas Stanionis will defend his WBA World Welterweight title in a highly anticipated bout against Vergil Ortiz.

Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Ortiz vs. Stanionis fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The Best Boxing Betting Sites for Vergil Ortiz vs Eimantas Stanionis

Vergil Ortiz vs Eimantas Stanionis Date, Time, Location, and TV Channel

🥊 Boxing PPV: Vergil Ortiz vs Eimantas Stanionis

Vergil Ortiz vs Eimantas Stanionis 📅 Ortiz vs. Stanionis Date: Friday, July 8, 2023

Friday, July 8, 2023 🕙 When is Ortiz vs. Stanionis: 10:00 P.M. ET

10:00 P.M. ET 🏟 Where is Ortiz vs. Stanionis: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas 📺 TV Channel: DAZN

DAZN 🏆 Main Event: Vergil Ortiz vs Eimantas Stanionis

Vergil Ortiz vs Eimantas Stanionis 📊 Boxing Stats: Vergil Ortiz 19-0, 19 KO | Eimantis Stanionis 14-0, 9 KO

How to Watch Vergil Ortiz vs Eimantas Stanionis With A Free Live Stream

The Ortiz vs. Stanionis fight will be televised on DAZN. For boxing fans that have cut the cord or don’t have access to Showtime streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.

BetOnline offers members the ability to watch boxing matches once they’ve placed a wager on the bout. That means new members can sign up for BetOnline and watch the Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo fight almost instantly.

Here’s how to watch the Vergil Ortiz vs Eimantas Stanionis fight with a free live stream.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Create an account and make a qualifying deposit Place a bet on Ortiz vs. Stanionis Stream the Ortiz vs. Stanionis fight for free

Vergil Ortiz vs Eimantas Stanionis Fight Card

Vergil Ortiz vs Eimantis Stanionis will go toe-to-toe for the WBA World Welterweight title.

Vergil Ortiz (19-0, 19 KOs) is an undefeated American rising star in the welterweight who has finished every one of his opponents by knockout or TKO. In his last fight, he defended his WBO International Welterweight title when he TKO undefeated Michael McKinson (22-0). Ortiz has been dominant in his professional career, stopping all of his opponents within the distance. He has faced tough competition and has consistently showcased his knockout power and technical skills.

Eimantis Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs) is a a skilled fighter who took the WBA World Welterweight title from Radzhab Butaev in April. He is known for his technical proficiency, solid defense, and ability to adapt to different styles. Stanionis possesses good footwork and has shown the ability to counter effectively. This fight promises to be an exciting and competitive matchup between two skilled and powerful fighters. Fans can expect an action-packed bout that could end in a knockout. Let’s take a look at the full fight card for Vergil Ortiz vs Eimantis Stanionis.

Eimantas Stanionis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr.; For Stanionis’ WBA ‘Regular’ welterweight title

Marlen Esparza vs. Gabriela Alaniz for WBA, WBC and WBO women’s world flyweight titles

Floyd Schofield vs. Haskell Rhodes; Lightweight

Eric Tudor vs. Reggie Harris; Super-welterweight

Joseph Diaz vs. Jerry Perez; Lightweight

Darius Fulgham vs. Jeremiah Curtright; Light-heavyweight

Boxing Betting Guides 2023