I Know How Tom Glavine Feels Now

metstradamus
Mets Sunset

Well that’s no way to go into an All Star Break.

It’s sad to see Max Scherzer morph into Aaron Harang before our very eyes. That buyout of his last season is going to make Bobby Bonilla Day look like allowance.

And so much for getting a prospect for their best hitter.

Honestly, now I know how Tom Glavine feels. I’m disappointed, but I don’t feel devastated. The Mets went for it. I’m happy they went for it. But it didn’t work. Sunday’s lifeless loss to the Padres was the latest proof of that. At least they didn’t wait until September to break our hearts again. Now we have an extra three months to dream about 2024.

Today’s Hate List

The Wilpons.

Maybe if they weren’t so cheap we would have seen Max Scherzer as a Met while he was still in his prime.

Dicks.

Topics  
Mets
metstradamus

