It Happened To The Best Of Them

Don’t get me wrong here. I’m chapped.

Sunday’s 3-2 loss, which happened on a walk-off dinger by Nick Fortes, brought back too many bad memories of walk off losses to the Marlins when the Mets were dog piss. The Mets, fortunately this season, are not dog piss. But every Mets team has to undergo the rite of passage of a heartbreaking loss to the Marlins in Miami. You’ve no doubt heard the saying “it happens to the best of us.” Well now we have scientific data which shows that walk-off losses to the Marlins happens to the best of them too.

But aside from the ninth inning struggles of Eduardo Escobar, who struck out with J.D. Davis on second with nobody out in the ninth, I’m more upset that the walk-off home run happened so soon after Luis Guillorme made, perhaps but I’m not in the mood to argue, his best play in a season full of them. Such a high, only to have the parashute rip open.

But the Mets took two out of three from the Marlins without Jeff McNeil, who it is apparent has become one of the two most important hitters in this lineup. He, along with his .299 average against lefties this season. makes a difference today. But again, rite of passage. Swallow it and move on. Worry about Houston who almost threw two no-hitters in a row this weekend.

Today’s Hate List

(Requested by @JonnyKaps17 … the all time Marlins Hate List)

1. Hanley Ramirez

2. Dan Uggla

3. Wes Helms

4. Kevin Brown

5. Bobby Bonilla (C’mon, I had to put him here.)

Also want to mention: The Peacock broadcast today, which wasn’t half bad, featured Tommy Hutton and Gaby Sanchez of Bally Sports Florida, and nobody from SNY. I’m sure there are reasons for that. But all Gaby Sanchez did was eat a hot dog.

Gelbs couldn’t have done that? We have scientific data to show that it works!