It’s Not Your Father’s Pro Bowl Game

Are the skills heavy Pro Bowl Games a worthy successor to the Pro Bowl game? The NFL is hoping its new All-Star format catches on.

Is the NFL’s annual Pro Bowl Game on its last legs? This weekend’s newly revamped format, featuring a skills competition and three flag football games is replacing the long standing “tackle” football game that was a post-season staple in the league. The NFL now calls it the Pro Bowl Games.

There have been skill competitions before so that isn’t exactly breaking new ground. But The NFL though has brought in some new features to spice it up, like a longest tee shot and even a dodgeball event. Buffalo defensive back Jordan Poyer won the golf event with a 320-yard tee shot earlier Thursday, while the NFC captured the Dodge Ball competition.

No More Hitting

The biggest change is in the elimination of the Pro Bowl Game. Players complained they weren’t physically ready for another game, not 3-4 weeks after the season ended. In fact, past games featured less physicality and looked like a touch football game.

How will the fans react to these multiple events replacing the actual tackle football game? By getting rid of the helmets and hard hits, the NFL is banking on the players performing with more effort than they’ve given in the past.

Points from the skills competitions and first two flag games will be added together and will be the score at the beginning of the third and final flag game, which will determine the winning conference.

The Rules have changed

The flag football contests are scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 5, at 3 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The three flag games will feature 7-on-7 with a 12-man roster. The game time is 60 minutes with a running clock except for the final two minutes. There will be no blocking, kicking or fumbles and a defense must wait two seconds to rush but can blitz (no wait) five times per game. Peyton Manning is the head coach for the AFC teams while little brother Eli will coach the NFC. Ray Lewis and DeMarcus Ware are the Legend defensive coordinators.

Who are these guys?

One thing the NFL will need to address going forward is putting its best possible product on the field. Tyler Huntley of the Baltimore Ravens, who had had 2 passing TD’s and 3 interceptions this season, started 4 games and played in 5 games, was named to the Pro Bowl team.