Jake Paul Names Michael Phelps Most Overrated Athlete Ever

Gia Nguyen
Undefeated boxer Jake Paul thinks that American swimmer Michael Phelps is the most overrated athlete of all time.

While promoting his new microbetting company, Betr, Jake Paul was put under pressure to name an overrated athlete.

Even though Paul called out Michael Phelps, he eventually retracted his answer.

To make matters worse, the social media star and pro boxer then found out that he is actually considered the most overrated athlete of all-time.

Jake Paul Answers Who is the Overrated of All-Time

After co-founding Betr with Joey Levy, Paul was put under pressure to name the most overrated athlete of all time.

While he had a tough time naming a specific athlete, Paul eventually named the most decorated Olympian ever, Michael Phelps.

Comparing Jake Paul and Michael Phelps

Jake Paul is 5-0 with four knockouts since becoming a pro boxer but he has yet to fight a legitimate opponent.

Meanwhile, Phelps dominated his sport at the Olympic level for over a decade. He participated in five Olympic Games over his career and finished with several swimming records.

Phelps has a record 28 Olympic medals, including 23 gold medals. He also holds the record for the most Olympic gold medals in individual events (13) and and the most Olympic medals in individual events (16).

Jake Paul Finds Out He’s Overrated

Paul was quick to point out Michael Phelps but later retracted his controversial statement.

After picking Phelps as the most overrated athlete ever, Paul engaged in some nervous laughter and justified his selection by saying that it’s “just swimming”.

Towards the end of the viral video, Paul finds out that he was, in fact, named the No.1 most overrated athlete of all-time. Paul was in clear disbelief but his friends at Betr were there to show him the proof.

Paul and Levy Launch Microbetting App, Betr

On Monday, Paul and Levy announced their brand new sports betting app called Betr.

The new platform offers microbetting focusing on in-play events rather than the entire outcome of the game.

Sports fans will have a chance to bet on every single pitch, drive and play during games. While there is no release date yet, fans should be expecting the innovative app to roll out across all 50 states in the next coming weeks.

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
