Tommy Fury is stepping back into the ring to take on KSI on October 14 in Manchester. The pay-per-view fight is headlined by KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillion Danis.

Paul will make his boxing return against Danis, who hasn’t fought in four years. While many details haven’t been ironed out yet like the boxing card, location, and time, the event is confirmed. The pay-per-view will be available on DAZN.

Jake Paul won’t be fighting in the ring but that didn’t stop him from making comments about the upcoming fight. In a recent episode of his podcast, “BS with Jake Paul”, the internet boxing sensation revealed that KSI is only offering Tommy Fury $1.5 million for the fight.

Jake Paul Leaks KSI vs. Tommy Fury Purse

Earlier this year, Tommy Fury delivered Jake Paul the first loss of his career. The prolific fight between Paul and Fury took place in Saudia Arabia and offered a huge purse.

The fight between the pair guaranteed Fury $2 million along with 35% of the PPV shares. Paul later revealed that he profited $30 million against his loss to Fury while Fury took home the win and an estimated $8 million.

Now, Paul claims that Fury will only be paid $1.5 million for his fight against KSI in October. The American YouTuber star goes on to say that Fury is way underpaid, especially since he’s coming off that win. Paul believes that Fury should be taking home at least $5-6 million.

“KSI is offering you like $1.5m which is way underpaid for Tommy, especially coming off that win. Tommy should be making $5-6m and it’s crazy and bizarre to me that Tommy is even entertaining that,” Jake Paul said on his podcast.

Jake Paul Ready For Next Fight Against Tommy Fury

Despite taking his first loss in the boxing ring, Paul is ready for his next fight with Tommy Fury. According to Paul, he was ready for a rematch in October but Fury took KSI’s offer instead.

“But whatever he wants to do that’s why I put out the offer like ‘yeah let’s run it in October’ which is when that fight’s going to be anyway. I’m ready, Tommy knows it’s a bigger fight and bigger payday,” Paul said.

There was a rematch clause in their first fight agreement and the two are expected to fight early next year. In the meantime, Fury is set to take on KSI, who is expected to be a lighter opponent than Paul.

Before Paul’s claims got too far, KSI’s promoter Mams Taylor already denied the purse claims on Instagram, stating that Paul is still very sour.

The KSI vs. Tommy Fury purse has not been finalized yet but Paul still believes that his fight with Fury would have been worth way more.

Boxing Betting Guides 2023