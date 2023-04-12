Jake Paul Vs. Nate Diaz Boxing Match Set For August 5

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz will finally settle their difference in the ring as the two fighters agreed to a boxing match on August 5. The fight will take place inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The contest will be fought at 185 pounds for eight rounds with 10-ounce globes. The fight will be a 50-50 collaboration between Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions and Diaz’s Real Fight Inc.

BREAKING! Nathan Diaz vs. Jake Paul in a pro boxing bout is a DONE DEAL. The details: Aug. 5, 2023. Dallas. DAZN PPV. Eight rounds. 185 pounds. pic.twitter.com/5lqclPhTW1 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 12, 2023

Jake Paul And Nate Diaz Will Settle Their Score Inside The Ring

Paul and Diaz have engaged in a public feud for almost two years. Paul tweeted that Diaz’s funeral will commence on August 5 as he “sends him in a casket back to Dana [White]” and the UFC.

This past October, Diaz got into an altercation with Paul and his team backstage at a promotion event for Paul vs. Andeson Silva.

Paul is coming off his first loss as a boxing pro to Tommy Fury. Paul believes the loss was the “best thing” that could have happened to him in his boxing career.

“Now, the world thinks I am vulnerable, when all I am is more focused than ever,” Paul said in a statement. “My team wanted me to take an easy fight like KSI next, but that’s not how I am built. Nate Diaz is considered one of the most bad-ass fighters of all time, but he and his team have been running their mouths for too long.”

Diaz, whose last professional fight came at UFC 279 in September 2022, is up for the challenge against Paul, who he believes is one of the sport’s biggest names.

“Besides Canelo, he’s the biggest thang in boxing,” Diaz said in a statement. “I’m here to conquer that. I’m the King of combat sports and then I’m headed back to get my UFC belts. I f—ed up Conor for acting out and now here I am again, like a Super Hero of the Real Fight game, the King of the Real Fight game.”

Jake Paul And Nate Diaz Are Two Of The Biggest Personalities In Combat Sports

https://t.co/iwuPtfr4ho Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz – Official Fight Trailer — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 12, 2023

Paul and Diaz are two of the biggest personalities in combat sports.

Paul became famous on the app Vine and then translated that success to YouTube. In December 2019, Paul transitioned into boxing and made his professional debut against YouTuber AnEsonGib, who he defeated by TKO.

Paul holds a professional boxing record of 6-1, with wins over former UFC fighters Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva.

Diaz is one of UFC’s biggest stars, known for his brash personality and tough-as-nails attitude. Diaz rose to superstardom after beating Conor McGregor at UFC 196.

Diaz holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 21-13. This will be Diaz’s first boxing match.

