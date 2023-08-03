Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz will be live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, August 5th. Jake Paul will finally get to settle the beef with Nate Diaz and get into the boxing ring and square off against one another in a highly anticipated matchup. Paul has the chance to get another big win under his belt meanwhile, Diaz has the chance to shut Paul up and retire him from the sport of boxing with a win on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, ticket prices for the event are going as high as $5,000.

How to Watch: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Date: Saturday, August 5th, 2023

Time: 8:00 P.M. ET

Location: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas

TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

Main Event: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Boxing Stats: Jake Paul 6-1, 4 KO | Nate Diaz 21-13, 4 KO (MMA)

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Ticket Prices

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz will be live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, August 5th. The arena can hold up to 20,000.

This highly anticipated title fight between two of the best fighters in boxing is expected to draw a sold-out crowd at the American Airlines Center.

The ticket prices range from as low as $32.26 and have gone up to as much as $5,000.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz PPV Cost

Boxing fans can catch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz on ESPN+ PPV Saturday, August 5th at 8 P.M. EST.

Check out the full fight card for Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz below.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Fight Card

Jake Paul, the YouTube star turned professional boxer, has quickly risen to prominence in the boxing world. With a record of 6-1, Paul has knocked out four of his five opponents and has shown improvement with each fight. While some question his legitimacy as a boxer, there is no denying his popularity and drawing power. Paul has faced a variety of opponents, including NBA stars, YouTubers, former MMA champions, and even a legitimate boxer in his last fight which was his first loss.

Nate Diaz, a former UFC fighter and fan favorite, will be making his professional boxing debut in this matchup. Diaz brings a wealth of combat sports experience and is known for his toughness and striking ability. Many believe that Diaz has the skills to expose Paul’s boxing abilities and hand him his second defeat and possibly retire from the sport. With his adaptability and relevance as a fighter, Diaz aims to make a statement in his first fight outside of the UFC in 17 years

In terms of fighting styles, Jake Paul has shown power and aggression in the ring, often looking for the knockout. He has a clear size advantage over Diaz, which could play a factor in the fight. On the other hand, Nate Diaz is known for his durability and ability to take a punch. He possesses a strong boxing foundation and has faced top-level competition in the UFC

The outcome of this fight will likely depend on several factors. If Jake Paul can utilize his size and power effectively, he may be able to overwhelm Diaz and secure another knockout victory. However, if Diaz can weather the storm and use his experience and technical skills to outbox Paul, he could expose any weaknesses and potentially hand Paul his first defeat.

Let’s take a look at the full fight card for Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz:

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 8 p.m. ET)

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy

Jeremy Stephens vs. Chris Avila

H20 Sylve vs. William Silva

Shadasia Green vs. Olivia Curry

Angel Beltran vs. Alan Sanchez

Preliminary Card (DAZN at 6:15 p.m. ET)

Kevin Newman II vs. Quillisto Madera

Noel Cavazos vs. Jose Aguayo

CJ Hamilon vs. Luciano Ramos

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Jake Paul -400 Nate Diaz +320

