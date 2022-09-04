Jaxon Smith-Njigba Injures Leg Against Notre Dame

Jaxon Smith-Njigba injured his leg during a top-5 clash with Notre Dame, but could be able to play next week

Jaxon Smith-Njigba left the game midway through the first quarter in Saturday’s game with what at first appeared to a head injury. Smith-Njigba’s helmet flew off in the collision and he trotted to the sideline. It soon became apparent that it was in fact a leg injury and Smith-Njigba tried to get loose on the stationary bike. He reentered the game in the second quarter briefly, where he looked hobbled. He then checked out of the game and remained on the sideline for the remainder of the Buckeyes’ 21-10 victory.

A closer look at Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s leg injury last night. pic.twitter.com/JgUSxGODWb — Josh Poloha (@JorshP) September 4, 2022

Ohio State coach, Ryan Day said after the game that he thinks Smith-Njigba will be able to go next week. This will be music to the ear of Buckeyes fans as they chase a first national championship since 2002. Smith-Njigba is widely regarded as the best wide receiver in college football and was the most likely wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy according to oddsmakers.

Receivers Step Up in Njigba-Smith’s Absence

Smith-Njigba was the leading receiver at Ohio State last year even with two other first round NFL wideouts on their roster. The injury caused him to exit the game with just two catches and three yards. He was the only player on the roster this season with over 200 yards in receiving last year. Yet, in his absence on Saturday, Emeke Egubka (9 rec, 90 yds, 1 TD) and Marvin Harrison Jr. (5 rec, 56 yds) picked up the slack. Egubka was particularly sharp and seems to have earned the trust of quarterback, CJ Stroud as he looked for him often. His 90 yard, 1 touchdown game should please coach, Ryan Day, who is looking for someone to fill the massive gap Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson left.

Should Smith-Njigba be unable to go in next Saturday’s home encounter against Arkansas State, we could see more of redshirt senior, Xavier Johnson and redshirt freshman, Jaylen Ballard.