Jennie Rees Kentucky Derby Picks 2023 | Kentucky Derby Predictions 2023

Horse racing expert, Jennie Rees, released her picks for the 149th Kentucky Derby.

NBC will broadcast the 149th Kentucky Derby with coverage beginning as early as 10:30 am EST on May 6, 2023, on USA Network.

Below, we look at Jennie Rees’ expert picks for the Kentucky Derby.

Jennie Rees Kentucky Derby Picks & Predictions 2023

The favorite to win the Kentucky Derby is Forte with +325 odds to win the race.

Following Forte is Tapit Trice at +600 odds, Angel of Empire with +800 odds, and Practical Move at +1000 odds to win the Kentucky Derby.

Jennie Rees has selected the second favorite, Tapit Trice, as her choice to win the Kentucky Derby.

She has chosen Angel of Empire to place and Forte to show.

Tapit Trice (+600)

Tapit Trice has had five races in his career and he won four of them and finished third in the other.

Trice is a power late-runner and is on a four-race win streak.

He has not broken sharply from the starting gate in those stakes appearances, waiting until the far turn and stretch to blow past rivals in the Tampa Bay Derby but Tapit progressed when stretching out 1 ⅛ miles in the Blue Grass, advancing closer on the first turn to stalk just behind the leaders along the backstretch.

Coming in as the second favorite, Tapit Trice is Jennie Rees’ pick to win the Kentucky Derby.

Angel of Empire (+800)

Jennie Rees has chosen Angel of Empire to place at the Kentucky Derby.

Angel of Empire is a +800 odd to win the race.

He is a three-year-old colt and has raced from 2022 to 2023.

Angel of Empire has six career starts and he has finished first four times and second once.

Rees predicts Angel of Empire will finish in the top two at the Kentucky Derby.

Forte (+300)

Forte is the odds-on favorite to win the Kentucky Derby at +300 odds.

He has seven career starts and finished first six times.

Forte is a three-year-old colt and has raced from 2022 to 2023.

He was sired by Violence out of the Blame mare Queen Carolina.

Forte was trained by Todd Pletcher and has raced for Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable.

He was bred in Kentucky, United States by South Gate Farm.

Rees has chosen Forte as her show.