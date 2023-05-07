News

Jimmy Butler Leads Miami against New York in Game 4 of NBA 2nd Round Playoff Series

Author image
Bob Harvey
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jimmy butler

The New York Knicks look to square their second round NBA playoff series when they visit the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the best-of-seven affair.

Game time is scheduled 7:30 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center on Biscayne Bay. The Heat are favored by -4.5 with the total set at 206/o-112. 

New York Knicks (52-38, 1-2)

The Knicks trail the series 2-1 and would love nothing more than to square things up before heading home for Game 5.

These two teams met in the playoffs for four straight years, from 1997-2000. Those games featured lots of pushing and shoving, bad offense and tight defense. Saturday’s game looked very much like one of those Miami/New York slugfests from 25 years ago.

If they hope to knot the series at two wins apiece, the Knicks will have to shoot better than they did on Saturday.

New York hit just 34.1 percent of its shots, including 20.0 percent on 3-pointers (8-for-40). In addition, they were outscored in the paint 50-36 and were outrebounded 50-48.

Another problem for New York on Saturday was the poor shooting of its Big 3 as Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett combined to go 16-for-51 overall, including 2-for-17 on 3-pointers. Randle was also called out on Twitter for his lack of effort on the defensive end:

There should be at least one other major concern for New York. Heat center Bam Adebayo dominated his two Knicks counterparts scoring 17 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in 36 minutes on Saturday. Mitchell Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein combined for two points and eight rebounds in 40 minutes.

The Knicks will have to get back to their Game 2 form, when they shot 40 percent on 3-pointers (16-for-40).

The Heat prevailed despite shooting just 38.9 percent from the floor and 21.9 percent on 3-pointers (7-for-32).

Miami Heat (51-41, 2-1)

Job one for the Knicks is to try and slow down Jimmy Butler, who has scored at least 25 points in nine straight playoff games.

Butler missed Game 2 in this series due to a sprained right ankle. In the two games he has played, he is averaging 26.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

He looked plenty healthy on this breakaway:

Butler has also made an impact at the charity stripe. In the two games in which he’s played, he’s 19 of 22 from the free throw line (86.4 percent). In addition, he’s shooting 45.9 percent from the field (17-of-37).

He continues to be the story of this series. And Butler is the unquestioned leader for Miami, in its quest to go from 8th seed to Eastern Conference finalist.

Topics  
News
Author image

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Related To News

News
Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder how to bet

How to Bet On Canelo vs Ryder In Wisconsin | WI Sports Betting Offers

Author image Lee Astley  •  May 5 2023
News
Sydney Colson
WNBA’s Sydney Colson Has Jamal Adams Moment Trying To Get Into Las Vegas Aces Facility
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 2 2023
News
NFL Draft: The Best 6th Round Picks Of All Time
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 30 2023
News
Entertainment: Vanessa Williams
Next Fox Or CNN TV Host Fired Odds: Jeanine Pirro, Mark Levin Favorites To Leave Next
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 26 2023
News
Tucker Carlson stands at the podium.
Tucker Carlson Next Media Job Odds: Could Fox News Host Be Headed To Rumble or OANN?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 25 2023
News
Simone Biles Jonathan Owens
Olympic Champion Gymnast Simone Biles Marries NFL Player Jonathan Owens
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 22 2023
News
Syndication: York Daily Record
NFL Draft 2023: Joey Porter Jr Prospect Profile, Draft Projection, Stats, 40-Time, Bench Press, and More
Author image jamesboutros  •  Apr 21 2023
More News
Arrow to top