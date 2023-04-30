News

Jimmy Butler Leads Miami into 2nd Round NBA Playoff Series vs. New York

Author image
Bob Harvey
3 min read
Jimmy Butler vs. Milwaukee

All eyes will be on Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat when the NBA Eastern Conference semi-finals get underway in New York where the favored Knicks await.

Tip-off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden where NY is a -4 point favorite. The total is 207.5.

Miami Heat (49-40, #8 seed)

Miami is the sixth No. 8 seed to reach the second round and they are here because of Jimmy Butler. The Heat advanced after Butler dominated its five-game series with Milwaukee winning 4-1. Known for dazzling playoff performances, like in 2020 when he willed the Heat into the NBA Finals, Butler averaged an astounding 37.6 points in the first-round and scored 42 on Wednesday.

In the clincher, Butler hit a tying basket while falling to his back with 0.5 seconds remaining in regulation before the Heat completed the comeback from 16 points down for a 128-126 overtime victory.

Butler scored 56 points in Game 4 when Miami dominated the fourth quarter of a 119-115 victory.

The two victories in the final two games came after the Heat tied an NBA record by winning 24 games by five points or less during a 44-win regular season that sent them to the play-in round.

New York Knicks (51-36, 5th seed)

The Knicks advanced thanks to their first playoff series victory since 2013.

They won the final three games against Cleveland, including Wednesday’s 106-95 clincher. Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and RJ Barrett added 21:

and both players were productive in the series with Brunson averaging 24.0 points and Barrett averaging 17.4.

The Knicks will likely be without All-Star forward Julius Randle. He’s questionable to play after reinjuring his left ankle in the Game 5 victory at Cleveland. Starting guard Quentin Grimes, who missed the last two games with a bruised right shoulder, is practicing again and also listed as questionable.

History between the two teams

The Knicks took three of four, with their first two victories both by two points. All four games were decided by single digits.

They met every year from 1997 to 2000, with the Heat coming from 3-1 down to take the first one after suspensions from a fight swung the series, and the Knicks taking the final three. Every series went the distance.

This is just the third NBA playoff series where both teams are seeded No. 5 or lower. A 1994 matchup between Utah and Denver was also a No. 5 vs. No. 8, and Houston and Seattle had a 6-7 matchup in 1987.

Topics  
News
Author image

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Related To News

News
Entertainment: Vanessa Williams

Next Fox Or CNN TV Host Fired Odds: Jeanine Pirro, Mark Levin Favorites To Leave Next

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 26 2023
News
Tucker Carlson stands at the podium.
Tucker Carlson Next Media Job Odds: Could Fox News Host Be Headed To Rumble or OANN?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 25 2023
News
Simone Biles Jonathan Owens
Olympic Champion Gymnast Simone Biles Marries NFL Player Jonathan Owens
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 22 2023
News
Syndication: York Daily Record
NFL Draft 2023: Joey Porter Jr Prospect Profile, Draft Projection, Stats, 40-Time, Bench Press, and More
Author image jamesboutros  •  Apr 21 2023
News
Boston Marathon
77 Year Old Patty Hung Completed Record-Breaking 37th Straight Boston Marathon
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 19 2023
News
Sha'Carri Richardson
Sha’Carri Ricardson Posts Record Time In First 100 Meter Individual Race Of 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 10 2023
News
The Big Business of the Masters Tournament: Why Augusta National Leaves $250M In Revenue On The Table Every Year
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 8 2023
More News
Arrow to top