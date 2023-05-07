News

Joe Pavelski and Dallas Stars Visit Seattle Kraken as NHL PLayoff Series Continues

Bob Harvey
Kraken vs. Stars

The Dallas Stars hope to ride the red hot Joe Pavelski to back-to-back wins and reclaim home ice advantage when they visit the Seattle Kraken in Game 3 of their second-round NHL playoff series.

The puck drops Sunday night at 9:30 p.m. ET at Climate Pledge Arena where the Stars are -143 moneyline favorites compared to the Kraken, who are priced at +129. The total is 5.5/u-115. The puckline shows Seattle at +1.5/-195 and Dallas at -1.5/+170. The lines are courtesy of BetOnline.

Dallas Stars (52-22-13-3, 1-1)

The Stars came out firing in Game 2 as they outshot the Kraken 37-27. Joe Pavelski scored his fifth goal in two games, and Dallas evened their series against Seattle with a 4-2 win in Game 2 on Thursday.

On the heels of his four goal effort in the series opener, Pavelski found the back of net again in Game 2:

It was the 69th playoff goal for the soon to be 39-year old skater.

Tyler Seguin and 19-year old Wyatt Johnston each had a goal and an assist, and Jake Oettinger made 25 saves for the Stars:

Dallas promised to be more physical in Game 2 and was true to its word. The Stars dominated the faceoff game, winning 44-of-64 in Thursday’s game

Seattle Kraken (51-32-4-4, 1-1)

Tye Kartye and Jordan Eberle scored for the Kraken in the Game 2 loss. Kartye’s goal got Seattle going:

Goalie Philipp Grubauer stopped 33 shots. And yes Kraken fans it could have been much worse than a 4-2 final if not for a spectacular performance from Grubauer who received little in the way of offensive support.

After scoring four goals in the first 20 minutes of Game 1, the Kraken ended up with only five shots on goal in the first period in Game 2.

Home Ice Advantage

Seattle now enjoys home ice advantage after stealing Game 1 but can they exploit it? It’s not really much of an edge given that the Kraken were a pedestrian 20-17-4 at Climate Pledge Arena during the regular season.

Dallas began the series as the betting favorite to advance to the Western Conference Finals. The Stars’ odds dropped after losing Game 1. But with the set tied up again, Dallas is priced at -215 to win the series at BetOnline.  Seattle was down to even money when they held a one-game lead; the Kraken are currently at +185 to move on.

Author image

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
