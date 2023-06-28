Joey Chestnut Predicted To Eat 74 Hot Dogs at 2023 Hot Dog Eating Contest

Joey Chestnut is an American competitive eater.

As of 2022, Chestnut is ranked first in the world by Major League Eating.

He resides in Westfield Indiana and is 6 ft and weighs approximately 229 lbs.

Chestnut holds an engineering and construction management degree from San Jose University State.

He is the most famous competitive eater and has won the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 15 times since 2007, only losing once in 16 years.

His only loss in Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest was in 2015 when Matt Stonie won.

In 2015, Chestnut lost by two hot dogs and buns, eating 60 hot dogs and buns but Stonie ate 62.

Below, we will take a look at how many hot dogs Joey Chestnut is predicted to eat in the 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest and if he will once again win the contest.

Joey Chestnut Total Hot Dogs At Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2023

According to BetOnline, Joey Chestnut’s total hot dog line is set at 73.5 hot dogs.

Under 73.5 Hot Dogs (-140)

Over 73.5 Hot Dogs (+100)

Here is how many hot dogs Chestnut has eaten at Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest in each of the last five contests.

2018: 74 hot dogs and buns (a new record at the time)

2019: 71 hot dogs and buns

2020: 75 hot dogs and buns (broke his own record)

2021: 76 hot dogs and buns (broke his own record once again)

2022: 63 hot dogs and buns

His 2022 total was his lowest since 2015 but he still won the contest.

He did not just eat hot dogs in 2022, he also put a protestor in a chokehold at the event.

Here is the video of Joey Chestnut putting a protestor in a chokehold last year.

Not seen on TV was Joey Chestnut putting a protestor in a chokehold while scarfing another hotdog en route to victory pic.twitter.com/nZRZ1AR7jm — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 4, 2022

He has gone over 73.5 hot dogs in three out of the last five years.

Chestnut will want to improve the number of hot dogs and buns he eats in 2023 after not coming close to 70 last year.

The most famous eating competitor will look to once again dominate the competition at the 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Will Joey Chestnut Win The 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest?

Joey Chestnut is the overwhelming favorite to win the 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Chestnut is a -2500 to win the contest.

Geoffrey Esper is the second favorite, a very distant second in the contest and his total hot dog line is set at 49.5.

In comparison, Chestnut’s total hot dog line is set at 73.5, 24 more than Esper.

No competitor is predicted to eat more than 50 hot dogs and buns at the competition besides Chestnut.

While you may not get rich betting on Joey Chestnut to win the competition, it feels like nobody will come close to his total.

Chestnut has lost just once in the last 15 years.

It feels like Chestnut is just battling himself to see if he can once again break his own record.

The most famous and the best eating competitor, Joey Chestnut will win the 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.