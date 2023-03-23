John Cena is recognized as one of the greatest superstars ever in WWE.

Some argue Cena is the greatest superstar in WWE history.

Cena has transitioned to Hollywood in recent years but he still appears in WWE from time to time.

He actually has a match at this year’s WrestleMania against Austin Theory.

Cena is a record 13-time WWE Champion and a three-time World Heavyweight Champion.

He is also a five-time United States Champion, a two-time WWE Tag Team Champion, a two-time World Tag Team Champion, a two-time Royal Rumble winner, and a one-time Money in the Bank winner.

Cena was in the main event of WrestleMania five times in his WWE career.

He was a workhorse during his time in WWE and still is now outside of WWE.

John Cena Net Worth

John Cena has an estimated net worth of $80 million.

He still has a WWE contract and has done very well for himself outside of WWE.

Cena has appeared in movies and TV shows, being one of the most hard-working people in Hollywood.

He has followed in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s footsteps with his success outside of WWE.

John Cena Wife

Cena was married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009-2012.

Huberdeau challenged the prenup agreement and accused Cena of fooling around with other women while being married.

Both parties reconciled but the marriage was over.

Cena started dating former WWE superstar Nikki Bella in 2012.

He proposed to the Bella twin in 2017.

The couple ended up breaking up in 2018.

Cena and Nikki reportedly broke up because Cena did not want kids and Nikki did.

Currently, Cena is married to Shay Shariatzadeh.

Cena is open to having kids now but they still do not have a child.

The married couple lives in a mansion in Florida.

John Cena Movies

Cena first starred in The Marine back in 2006.

He gained praise for his performances in Trainwreck (2015), Ferdinand (2017), Blockers (2018), and Bumblebee (2018).

Cena starred in F9 (2021) as Jakob Toretto, reprising his role in Fast X (2023), and appeared in Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad (2021).

John Cena TV Shows

In 2001, Cena was involved in the UPN-produced reality show Manhunt.

He was featured on the ABC reality series Fast Cars and Superstars, which was aired in June 2007.

Cena guest starred as Ewan O’Hara, brother of Juliet O’Hara in an episode of the fourth season of the comedy-drama Psych.

He also guest starred as himself in the seventh episode of Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana Forever.

On August 17, 2015, he co-hosted Today on NBC and would do so again on March 28-30, and May 9, 10,13, and 30 in 2016.

He was cast on Rose of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as the voice of the villain Baron Draxum. The series premiered in July 2018.

It was announced that Cena would host the game show “Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader” on February 14, 2019.

In 2021, Cena co-hosted the TV game show “Wipeout”.

John Cena Age

Cena was born on April 23, 1977.

He is currently 45 years old and will soon turn 46 years old.

John Cena WWE Earnings

Currently, Cena is still under contract with WWE, earning a reported $8.5 million per year.

Cena made his WWE debut in June 2000.

He has made millions in WWE and he still has the second biggest contract in WWE, despite not being a full-time wrestler.