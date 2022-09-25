Keep Punching, Jacob

Jacob deGrom:

“This is the land of opportunity, right? Jacob deGrom on September 24th gives a local underdog player an opportunity. I’m gonna put his face on this poster with me. And I’ll tell you why: Because I’m sentimental. And a lot of other people in this country are just as sentimental, and there’s nothing that they’d like better than to see Jacob deGrom give a local Oakland team a shot at the world’s greatest pitcher. Now that’s the way I see it, and that’s the way it’s gonna be.”

Buck Showalter:

“Exactly what are you looking for, Jacob?”

deGrom:

“That … is what I’m looking for.”

Buck:

“Seth Brown? Never heard of him.”

deGrom:

“This guy works at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game in the offseason. The media will eat it up.”

Buck:

“He’s a southpaw. I don’t want you messing around with southpaws.”

deGrom”

“Southpaw nothin’. I’ll drop him in three at-bats.”

Later that day in Oakland:

Jacob deGrom threw too many balls over the middle (maybe thinking that the big ballpark would hold them) and he was rocked, the bullpen wasn’t a hell of a lot better, and the A’s turned into the greatest defensive team in the history of defense, to send the Mets to a 10-4 defeat and to a loss of a game in the standings. Here’s hoping that Jacob was just bored and that his next Apollo Creed impression isn’t from Rocky IV.

Today’s Hate List

Rhys Hoskins

So it’s the 7th inning and Hoskins is the tying run with the Phillies down 6-3 against Atlanta. He lines a 2-1 cutter down the line from A.J. Minter. Then Minter, who could barely find the strike zone as only 10 of his 19 pitches were strikes, throws an inside fastball to load the count full. His 3-2 pitch is two feet outside and Hoskins flails at it like he was in a beer league. With Bryce Harper on deck. Good job, good effort.

Chip Caray

Every player in the Braves clubhouse probably loves Chip because he’ll never say anything bad about them. Anybody who wants the Mets booth to be more homeriffic like Chip should be forced to listen to Bally’s version of Saturday’s game. During the 7th inning when Minter was barely escaping trouble, Caray said “C’mon A.J.” COME ON, A.J.?????THIS IS A MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL ANNOUNCER??? HE HOLDS ONE OF THIRTY OF THESE JOBS IN THE ENTIRE WORLD??? He’s that fan who sits behind you that won’t shut the f*ck up and tells you that Clayton Kershaw is leading the league in strikeouts with 370. (True story.) But somehow he’s drawn a paycheck out of it. He’s the same as he’s ever been, except now he’s not even hiding the fact that he doesn’t contribute anything except “come on, A.J.” I’d rather listen to Gulf corvinas have sex for a week straight than have to sit through another Chip Caray broadcast. Fisted.

Bailey Falter

Dude, just change your last name already.

Angel Hernandez

A friend of mine who made the trip from Southern California to Northern California tells me that Angel wasn’t so egregious in his calls today. Hell, he gave deGrom a high strike in the first that bailed him out a little bit. But … general principle. I’m sure his aura had something to do with what happened to deGrom today. His mere presence of awfulness. Him and Chip Caray should do a podcast so I can throw Adam Curry and Dave Winer in the ocean.

Smile Girl

She cursed the mound last night. I’m convinced.